Parkes residents and visitors came together in another strong showing of community support and respect for Remembrance Day last Wednesday. The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch hosted commemorations at the Cooke Park cenotaph that included speeches, a wreath laying ceremony, the name's of the district's fallen read out, and of course the Last Post sounding and a minute's silence. The ceremony includes special participation from the town's schools. The sub-branch thanked all who attended and supported the service. "It's good to see attendance has been increasing over the last few years, and it's also great to see the schools getting involved," they said. Parkes Shire veterans Bill Shallvey, George Pratt, Roger Helm, Alan Styles, Dave Wilson, Ian Griffey, Brendan Orr, Arthur Parker, Wayne Sargent, Robert Brook, Colin Davis, Graham Lancaster and Terry Davis. Parkes East Public School captains Harrison Hood and Anneliese McNaughton laying a wreath at the service. The Parkes Shire Concert Band also play a big role during days like Remembrance Day - Phil Redenbach, Duncan Clement, Joey, Ellen Tom, Vicki Warwick, Rhonda Redenbach and Russell Brown. PHOTO: Submitted Beverly Graham was among those who laid a wreath on Remembrance Day. What is War to us? Remembrance Day speech by Mayor Neil Westcott From the earliest records of human history, war has been the instrument by which peace has been achieved. By which cultures have risen and collapsed, great empires ruled, and countries formed. War has been used like a bridge across a difficult piece of ground on the road that leads to our future. Over thousands of years, the reasons for going to war have been numerous and varied. Some have been in response to the downtrodden, others at the bidding of a ruler who has never enough; and for many others again, in the sheer defence of their own lives. But on this Remembrance Day, for Australia, war has rarely come to our own shores. The bombing of Darwin, Broome and Wyndham in 1942 by the Japanese along with the torpedo attacks in Sydney Harbour that same year are the only times that another country’s aggression has come to our nation. So, what is war to us in Australia, in Parkes in 2026? What makes you even consider the peace we should hold so dearly? Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott spoke and laid a wreath on Remembrance Day last Wednesday. ...In the 70s, as a teenager, a documentary called a World at War had a deep impact on me. I especially remember some footage in the battle of Stalingrad where a soldier ran across the street only to die halfway across from a sniper bullet and the reality that this wasn’t acting, that this was no Saving Private Ryan, was a truth hard to ignore. It made me want to know more about war. It gave me a greater respect for those who put their hands up to say yes I will serve. It also made me incredibly aware of how fortunate we are to live where we do, when we do. It is also clear we need to know where we belong in this world and who we can depend on. ... Belonging is a powerful word. In the darkest days of 1942, to have strong friends, was everything. ... Belonging is a powerful motivator. ... On this day each year, many speeches are made reflecting on the mateship of the digger, the sacrifice of our armed services for the land they call home, and for the service men and women they stand beside. From the charge of the Nek in August 1915 to the battle of Kap Yong in Korea, where the first Aboriginal officer commanded an Australian company, to the men and women today serving our country Australia we call home. You can be sure that knowing Australia is where they called home, where they belong, was the singular driving force of their actions. ... Like never before, we are a global community. Young people travel the world as if it is a rite of passage. Social media educates us to the cultures and peoples of other countries like never before. More and more we are being driven to connect with each other but more and more we a being driven apart. Will it be the fight against global warming, will it be the fact of having nine billion people on an earth that can only feed six, or the thousands who die because of ongoing conflict that leads us, eventually, to shifting the focus away from war, and onto improving the quality of human life. ... Remembering, honouring and respecting extends beyond all borders, it’s a shared commitment to a world where every individual finds a place of acceptance. As we remember those who served, let us foster a sense of unity that transcends differences, fostering a global community founded on respect and understanding. The true value of peace emerges from the depths of conflict and as we stand here at the cenotaph this morning, with these memorials of struggle behind me, we should remind ourselves that peace is not merely the absence of war, but the presence of justice, equality and compassion. Politics today is played out in two-minute grabs, 24 hours a day. Attacks on institutions we may all hold dear are alienating, polarising and at times desperate. In a world where change has always occurred - the pace of change is displacing compromise with almost immediate outrage and anxiousness. Enemies are made where they should not exist. As we stop to remember the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, may the ideals of mateship and peace prevail. May their legacy of sacrifice inspire us to build bridges, not barriers – to learn lessons that guide our actions and above all cherish a future that is diversified, unified and harmonious. May that be what War is to us, may their Legacy be us.