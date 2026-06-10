Michael Greenwood can add an Orange electorate Community Recognition Award to his collection of certificates after State MP Phil Donato wanted to acknowledge his contribution to the Parkes community.

Michael’s unwavering support for his hometown, in this particular case when it comes to Australia Day, has earnt him recognition in the best way.

He was first called upon stage in Cooke Park during the 2025 Australia Day community celebrations so the Parkes Australia Day Committee could recognise his long service and dedication to the committee.

A few weeks later Mr Donato wanted to do the same, in NSW Parliament.

“I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the incredible dedication of Michael Greenwood, a pillar of the Parkes community, who was recognised for his long service to the Parkes Australia Day Committee,” Mr Donato told the floor on 20 February last year.

“Forty years ago, the committee was formed with just four people, and Michael has been there from the beginning.

“His involvement dates back to 1984 when he joined as secretary of the committee, following his work with the Parkes Bicentennial Committee.

“Michael continued to serve as secretary for an impressive 26 years… [And] remained an active member of the committee for an additional 12 years, contributing his time and expertise to ensure the success of Parkes' Australia Day celebrations year after year.

“Michael's long-standing commitment to the committee and his dedication to the Parkes community are truly commendable.

“His tireless work over the past four decades has helped shape the Australia Day celebrations we know today, and we are grateful for his years of service.”

In January for the past several years now Mr Donato invites all those across his electorate who he has recognised in parliament throughout the previous year to a special community awards ceremony and lunch.

Here Mr Donato has the opportunity to personally meet those he has spoken of and present them with his own electorate award.

Mr Donato congratulated Michael once again and thanked him for his outstanding contributions to Parkes.