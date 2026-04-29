Melva Job of Parkes is officially a member of the centenarian club, celebrating her 100th birthday on 26 February.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been 12 months since we last chatted with Melva (on her 99th birthday).

As Melva Job turned the big 1-0-0 on 26 February this year, she reflected on 100 years of memories and 100 years of stories.

There are five things in particular in her life, she said, that have helped get her to a century.

These being, Heinz Chilli Baked Beans for breakfast - you read correct - she has this for breakfast every morning.

Also knitting everyday; watching NRL, cricket and soccer; her passion for gardening; and the love of her children.

On this very special anniversary of her birth, Melva also had a visit from an equally as special friend.

It was a school friend - at 98 years old, still living in Parkes and still driving - he came to wish her a happy birthday.

Melva attended Parkes High School with him in 1940.

Two days after her birthday Melva celebrated the massive milestone with her family and friends at the Parkes Leagues Club.

Forty friends, family and neighbours celebrated Melva Job's 100th birthday at the Parkes Leagues Club on 28 February. Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott stopped in at the celebration to wish her a happy birthday. Forty friends, family and neighbours celebrated Melva Job's 100th birthday at the Parkes Leagues Club on 28 February. Melva Job with her family, back, great-grandchildren Lily Clark and William Cox, grandchildren Lauren Clark and Amber Rodgers, daughter-in-law Joyanne Job, Adam Cox and granddaughter Candice Cox; front, with great-granddaughter Harper Rodgers and grandson Ben Rich. Melva doing what she loves most - knitting and feeding magpies/the outdoors.

Forty people attended the occasion, with guests coming from Parkes, Dubbo, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Maitland, Lennox Head, Coffs Harbour and Nambour in Queensland.

Melva received letters and certificates of congratulations from King Charles III, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor General Samantha Mostyn, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, Premier of NSW Chris Minns, Speaker of the NSW Legislative Assembly Greg Piper, Mayor Neil Westcott, State Member for Orange Phil Donato and Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey.

Melva was born in Temora in 1926 and is the sole surviving member of the Hewett family, one of seven children of Samuel and Illa Hewett, formerly of ‘Hillview’ in Tottenham, then Rose Street in Parkes.

Melva boarded in Parkes while attending secondary school and returned to Hillview when she finished school to work in a general store in Tottenham.

She married Dudley Job on May 13, 1953 at St George's Church of England in Parkes. Dudley passed away in 1995.

Melva is a beloved member of the Parkes community, best known for her generous charity work knitting a range of items for those in need over many years.