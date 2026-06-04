Cabonne Women Writers is inviting writers from rural and regional Australia to enter the 2026 Open Writing Competition, with entries now open.

Following the success of last year's competition, which attracted almost 50 entries from across Australia, the annual competition returns with a new theme, "Lost", encouraging writers to explore the concept through fiction, memoir, reflection, or creative non-fiction.

The competition is open to writers aged 16 years and over who live in rural or regional Australia. Entry is free, with a major prize of $300 and additional prizes to be awarded.

Cabonne Women Writers’ Helen Haynes said the competition continues to provide an important opportunity for regional writers to share their stories and creative work.

"Each year we are encouraged by the quality and diversity of submissions we receive from across rural Australia," Mrs Haynes said.

"The theme 'Lost' can be interpreted in many ways.

"It may relate to place, identity, memories, relationships, opportunities, or discoveries.

"We are looking forward to seeing the unique ways writers respond to the theme."

Last year's competition attracted entries from across NSW, Queensland and Victoria, with winning and highly commended works recognised for originality, storytelling and connection to regional life.

The competition forms part of Cabonne Women Writers' ongoing commitment to fostering creative expression and supporting writers throughout regional Australia.

Entries must be original, unpublished works of no more than 500 words.

Key dates:

• Entries open: Monday 1 June 2026

• Entries close: 5pm Friday 11 September 2026

• Winner announced: Date TBA November 2026

Entry forms and competition guidelines are available via the Cabonne Women Writers Facebook page, form https://forms.gle/59t9XKArS2iq7F8RA or by emailing cabonneww@gmail.com.