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Little stars, big honours at early childhood awards

<p>Trundle Children\\'s Centre was thrilled to be presented with the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award at the Central West Early Childhood Awards.</p>\\n
<p>Trundle Children\\'s Centre was thrilled to be presented with the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award at the Central West Early Childhood Awards.</p>\\n

Trundle Children's Centre was thrilled to be presented with the Excellence in Teamwork and Culture Award at the Central West Early Childhood Awards.

Early learning centres in the Parke have been recognised for their hard work at regional awards.
Brendan McCool
November 12, 2026 • 12:30
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 05:31

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