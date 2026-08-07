PARKES CAN ASSIST

Can Assist is a volunteer group dedicated to helping people in Parkes and surrounding areas impacted by cancer, offering financial support to individuals who require assistance.

A team of energetic volunteers assist with fundraising in catering, raffles, bingo, community events and stalls.

The Can Assist Shop at 33 Court Street and a furniture shed at the Parkes Showground receive generous household donations from the community for which we thank you.

Due to limited storage, we started improving donation management in early 2026.

We value your generosity but ask that you donate only usable items suitable to offer as a gift to give to a friend, or someone needy.

Incomplete or overly worn items should be recycled at home.

Our shop at is open Tuesday to Friday 9am–1pm and Saturday 9am–12.30pm.

On the third Saturday, 9am–12 noon of each month we open the rear of the shop for a ‘Box Sale’ where a box can be filled for $3.

The furniture shop is located at the Parkes Showground entry at Ward Street 8.30am–12 noon Tuesday to Saturday.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Can Assist is welcome to come into the shop.

Finally thank you to the people who donate items, to our customers and the community who support Can Assist in Parkes.