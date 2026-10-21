Landcare lessons head outdoors for Eco Day

LOOKING AT LANDCARE By SUZIE BUNTING Parkes Racecourse was transformed into an outdoor classroom on Tuesday 13 October as Central West Lachlan Landcare hosted 240 Year 5 students from Parkes, Forbes, Trundle, Tullamore and Eugowra for their annual school Eco Day. Despite a wet start, the skies soon cleared for a lively day of learning and discovery. The event brought students together to explore local ecosystems and land uses, celebrate the region’s plant and animal biodiversity, and learn how they can all help protect these precious natural assets. Guest speaker Paul West opened the event before joining students in the workshops. An ABC radio and television presenter, author, gardener and sustainable food advocate, West is known for his work on River Cottage Australia, Gardening Australia and Back Roads. His books include The Edible Garden Cookbook and Growing Guide and Homegrown. The format of the day saw students rotate through eight interactive workshops covering sustainability, biodiversity and local land use. Carolyn and Rachel from the RSPCA shared practical ways to keep cats safe at home and protect local wildlife, while Elizabeth and Archie guided students in making native seed balls. Margot and Kim combined creativity and nature through eco art prints. Adam Kerezsy, known as Dr Fish, introduced students to the Murray–Darling Basin’s native and introduced fish species and its riverine ecosystem, while Jacqui and Marc from Travel Bugs brought insects and macroinvertebrates into focus, giving students the chance to hold a massive stick insect. Hannah and Michael from Parkes Shire Council explored wetland biodiversity and habitats, sharing photographs of the Akuna Wetlands, which will soon open to the public in Parkes. The team of Chris, Kaitlyn and Damian from Evolution Mining at Northparkes Operations explained copper mining and land management activities including broadacre cropping and land rehabilitation, while Bill Tink from NetWaste showed students why recycling matters and how simple actions at home can make a difference. Students helped to make these balls of native seeds. At the end of the day, Paul West enthusiastically brought everyone together to reflect on what they had learned. He encouraged students to use their new knowledge to care for the environment, protect the natural treasures in their own backyards and spend time outdoors connecting with the remarkable nature around them. His message was simple: small actions, when taken by everyone, can make a big difference. Central West Lachlan Landcare would like to thank all of the volunteers who made the event possible by sharing their time and knowledge running workshops, helping with set-up and pack-up, and providing catering to keep presenters happy. The volunteers were essential to the day’s success. Organisers praised the students’ enthusiasm, curiosity and eagerness to share what they learned with their school communities. Central West Lachlan Landcare thanks the participating schools, presenters, volunteers and Parkes Racecourse for supporting the annual event. Planning for next year’s Eco Day is already underway. For more information, visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org or follow @cwllandcare on Facebook and Instagram.