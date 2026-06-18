As cyclists tackled the 2026 Ride for Country Kids, there was a big focus on the long-term service of volunteers who have been raising funds for the Royal Far West for many years.

Trundle is home to one of Royal Far West’s most passionate and active volunteer branches, led by the incredible Jo Coster and assisted by her friend Stef Daeman.

The branch closed due to a lack of volunteers about 30 years ago, but a group of determined locals brought it back to life in 2012 because they knew how much their children needed support.

In a community of just 600 people, the Trundle branch has become a powerhouse.

Some members have been volunteering for more than 60 years, and one member even accessed RFW services as a child before dedicating her life to giving back.

The Royal Far West Op Shop is more than a shop, it’s a community hub, a meeting place, and a lifeline for locals.

Trundle has seen firsthand the impact of RFW’s programs, from early telecare pilots to school-based support that helped children find their confidence and voice in the classroom.

The dedication of the whole branch, is one of the reasons Trundle continues to shine.

Royal Far West’s support can also be seen in the classrooms in Trundle.

St Patrick’s School has been partnering with Royal Far West, receiving weekly speech pathology and occupational therapy telehealth sessions.

And at Trundle Central School, Royal Far West’s speech pathologists have provided support through classroom observations, cognitive assessments, one-on-one speech therapy sessions, and consultations with the K-2 classroom teacher and wellbeing coordinator.

As cyclists came into Forbes at the end of the three-day Ride for Country Kids, Royal Far West CEO Dr Briony Scott said she had been inspired by the dedication of volunteers and community members along the way.

She said partnerships with schools and communities were central to the organisation’s work, clinicians work alongside teachers who help build on the progress made in sessions.

She also spoke of the dedication of volunteers.

“Every parent loves their child, every parent wants the best opportunity for them, but if you don’t have access to these healthcare pathways then it’s heartbreaking,” Dr Scott said.

“To be able to come alongside and say we can get an occupational therapist here, we can get a speech pathologist here, we can get a healthcare plan in place for your child that will allow them to thrive … and listening to those case studies of those kids who have been able to do that, it’s been brilliant.

“But you couldn’t do it without the partnerships.

“The people in this area are so wonderful.”

The ride has raised more than $438,000, find out more or donate online through https://www.rideforcountrykids.com.au/event/rfck