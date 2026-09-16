Homegrown Parkes celebrates another successful event

We were incredibly lucky to enjoy such beautiful weather for Homegrown Parkes on Saturday, and we'd like to thank everyone who came along and supported the event. There was certainly plenty happening across Parkes, Forbes, and neighbouring shires over the weekend, giving people a great range of events and activities to choose from. Which made the strong attendance at Homegrown Parkes throughout the day even more gratifying. It's wonderful to see so much happening in our region. More than 45 stallholders and food vendors joined us for the day, showcasing everything from relishes, preserves, and garden art to handmade soaps, baked treats, and more. We were also pleased to welcome students and staff from Middleton Public School and Holy Family School, along with representatives and kids from Parkes and District Netball Association and Parkes School of Dance - it was great to see these local groups represented at Homegrown Parkes, with so many people visiting their stalls throughout the day. Supporting local producers, schools, community groups, and not-for-profit organisations remains at the heart of Homegrown Parkes, and it was fantastic to see so many local people involved. If you attended the event, we'd love to hear your feedback. Community and stallholder surveys will be available soon, so keep an eye on our social media channels for details. We're always looking for ways to improve and genuinely value the suggestions we receive, particularly around workshops, demonstrations, educational activities, and stallholder offerings. While Homegrown Parkes continues to grow, our focus isn't simply on increasing stall numbers. The Homegrown philosophy is about creating a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere while showcasing quality local and regional businesses, community organisations, and producers. Maintaining that balance is important to the Homegrown Parkes Committee. Events like Homegrown Parkes wouldn't be possible without the incredible support of our volunteers, performers, partners, and sponsors. We extend our sincere thanks to the volunteers from Central West Lachlan Landcare and Parkes Community Arts (who decorated Cooke Park so beautifully!), as well as Parkes Shire Council staff whose behind-the-scenes efforts ensure the event runs safely and smoothly each year. Council staff also do a fantastic job preparing Cooke Park ahead of the event, creating a tidy and welcoming space for the community to enjoy. This support is made possible through funding from Parkes Shire Council's Events Financial Assistance Program. We would also like to thank Councillor Doug Pout for serving as an excellent emcee throughout the day. A heartfelt thank you also goes to the Parkes Shire Concert Band, Parkes Dance Co., and Aleah Fisher for providing outstanding entertainment throughout the event, and to Chandra Iyer for delivering an informative and engaging workshop. We are also grateful to the Parkes Action Club, which played a key role in the day's activities by managing the jumping castles and providing hours of entertainment for children in attendance. With another successful event now behind us, attention is already turning to our next Homegrown Parkes, which is scheduled for Saturday 3 April 2027. Expressions of Interest for stallholders are expected to open towards the end of October 2026. Anyone interested in taking part is encouraged to follow Homegrown Parkes on social media and keep an eye out for announcements. Stallholders are required to provide proof of insurance, while food vendors must also hold appropriate Food Safety Supervisor certification. To stay up to date with future Homegrown Parkes events and other Landcare activities, follow our social media pages or sign up to our newsletter mailing list.