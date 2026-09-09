‘Healthy Soil, Healthy Gut’ workshop at Homegrown this Saturday

By MICHAEL CHAMBERS Homegrown Parkes is on this Saturday in Cooke Park, and in addition to over 50 stallholders showcasing their products and services, as well as entertainment throughout the day, visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in a special workshop being held in Cooke Park Pavilion. Running from 12pm to 1pm, the workshop, ‘Improving Soil Health and Gut Health’, will explore the connection between healthy soils, nutritious food, and human gut health. Participants will learn practical strategies to improve soil quality and understand how healthy food production influences the gut microbiome. Healthy soil is much more than just dirt. It is a living ecosystem containing billions of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and other beneficial microbes that help cycle nutrients, improve soil structure, and support plant growth. Healthy soils allow plants to access the nutrients they need, resulting in more productive crops and higher quality food. Scientists and farmers alike increasingly recognise that soil health is one of the foundations of sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems. Microbial inoculants and beneficial soil organisms can play an important role in supporting plant growth and nutrient availability. Research continues to highlight the close relationship between soil health, food quality, and human wellbeing. Nutrient-rich soils help produce nutritious fruits, vegetables, and grains, which in turn support a diverse and healthy gut microbiome. The gut microbiome, made up of trillions of microorganisms living in the digestive system, plays a key role in digestion, immune function, and overall health. While the connection between soil microbes and human health is complex, many experts agree that healthy, biologically active soils contribute to healthier food production systems. Workshop presenter Chandra Iyer brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to the topic. A microbiologist and agricultural biotechnology specialist, Chandra is the Founder and Managing Director of Green Microbes Australia, a Forbes-based company that manufactures and supplies microbial products and legume inoculants for the Australian agricultural sector. Green Microbes Australia specialises in producing high-quality legume inoculants that support nitrogen fixation and improve crop performance while promoting sustainable farming practices. The company operates from a purpose-built production facility in Forbes and supplies products to growers across Australia. Iyer is also well known within soil health and regenerative agriculture circles, having contributed technical expertise to farmer education programs and training courses focused on biofertilisers, microbial inoculants, and biological farming systems. Whether you are a farmer, gardener, food enthusiast, or simply interested in improving your health, this workshop promises practical insights into the connection between the soil beneath our feet and the wellbeing of the communities it sustains. Homegrown Parkes attendees are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn from one of our region’s leading voices in agricultural microbiology. No registration necessary - simply come to the Pavilion in Cooke Park just before 12pm to secure your seat.