Parkes Garden Club held their June meeting in the garden of Lea and Bruce Orr in Thomas Street, Parkes.

Our vice president Lyndall Bowen chaired our meeting welcoming 28 members.

After the meeting we all enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea and a wander around Lea's beautiful garden.

We had a trading table with Bromeliads, eggs, spinach and limes.

Competition winners with a single flower: 1st Marlene Freeman and Serena Murray, 2nd Joy Freebairn and 3rd Norma Garment and Joy Plumridge.

Fruit and vegetables: 1st Joy Freebairn, 2nd Lorraine Chambers and 3rd Lorraine Chambers.