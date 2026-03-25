More than 70 people journeyed to celebrate the official launch of the Promise Faith Centre Churches International at its new headquarters.

The event took place at the former Mamre Farm in Alectown on March 14.

Bishop Barry Cunnington, who leads this ministry, said he was thrilled with the day and the number of people who travelled far and wide - some from as far as Queensland and Victoria - to celebrate their launch and learn more about the exciting things that are planned for the Central West.

The special event in Alectown involved music, singing and lunch.

More than 70 people celebrated the launch of the Promise Faith Centre Churches International at its new headquarters at the former Mamre Farm.

“It was wonderful day," he said.

“We were delighted to have the Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee welcome us to this region and share her heart and look forward to working with the council in any future projects.”

Bp Barry said along with those sharing their plans for the future, a number of people shared their past association with himself and PFCCI to give a background and context.

“We’ve been around awhile and have ministered both in Australia and overseas for over 20 years.”

Bishop Barry Cunnington welcomed guests and officially launced their new headquarters in the Parkes Shire.

He went on to say these new headquarters bring him back to his Central West roots, as he grew up in a farming family near West Wyalong.

“I have a real heart for the people of this region,” Bp Barry said.

"I’ve been there in droughts and dust storms, good crops and bad, and I know there are hurting people out there who need hope – hope that only Jesus Christ can truly give.”

It is with this in mind they are exploring running a Farmer’s Camp in the near future for farmers – husbands, wives, families – to restore hope and faith even in the tough times.

Ray Hungerford travelled from Victoria to attend the special launch, joining Tim and Leah Knowling at lunch.

Their first event coming up, however, is a 72 hour, non-stop Prayer, Praise and Worship time in May with many coming from other states to join in worship and prayer to the Lord.

On the October Long Weekend, they are establishing an annual camp meeting with the focus to ‘Mobilise Aussies for Christ’, to encourage and equip for mission - as Mark 16:15 says “To go ye into all the world and preach the Gospel to every creature".

For those interested in finding out more, please head to their website at www.promisefaith.com.au.