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PARKES GARDEN CLUB
The Parkes Garden Club August meeting was held in the Anglican Church Hall where 16 members and one visitor enjoyed a lovely winter's afternoon out of the cold and in a warm environment, discussing the joys of gardening and enjoying a lovely afternoon tea.
Competition winners this month are:
Single flower
1st L Chambers and M Freeman. 2nd Trish Prior and L Chambers.
Collection of flowers
1st J Plumridge. 2nd L Bowen. 3rd J Burke.
Collection of succulents
1st M Freeman.
Fruit and vegetables
1st K Szabo. 2nd J Burke. 3rd L Chambers.