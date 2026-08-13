PARKES GARDEN CLUB

The Parkes Garden Club August meeting was held in the Anglican Church Hall where 16 members and one visitor enjoyed a lovely winter's afternoon out of the cold and in a warm environment, discussing the joys of gardening and enjoying a lovely afternoon tea.

Competition winners this month are:

Single flower

1st L Chambers and M Freeman. 2nd Trish Prior and L Chambers.

Collection of flowers

1st J Plumridge. 2nd L Bowen. 3rd J Burke.

Collection of succulents

1st M Freeman.

Fruit and vegetables

1st K Szabo. 2nd J Burke. 3rd L Chambers.