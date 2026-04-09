The Parkes Garden Club held their first meeting for 2026 on 14 March at 5pm.

Twenty-four members attended the meeting which was held in the lovely garden of Lorraine Chambers in Orange Street.

Topics discussed where gardening in a drought and what plants survived in people's garden.

Competition winners were flower: 1st Norma Garment, 2nd Dianne Hewitt and 3rd Jo Burke.

Drought survivor: 1st Joy Plumridge, 2nd Dianne Hewett and 3rd Wendy Nelson.

Raffle winners on the day were Lyndall Bowen, Joy Plumridge and Wendy Nelson.