Rural community organisations across Australia are invited to apply for funding to upgrade their local hall and community hub facilities through Rabobank’s Rural Community Hub Program.

The program has an overall pool of $100,000 available, providing the opportunity for 10 selected applicants to receive funding of $10,000 each to go towards improvements to their hall or community hub.

The program is funded by food and agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank’s Rabo Community Fund, which – since launching in 2021 – has invested into initiatives designed to support the vitality and sustainability of rural and regional communities.

To be eligible for consideration, the local hall or community hub must be based in rural Australia, defined as a building or space that is open and accessible to the local community, where people come together to connect, participate and support each other through events, programs and shared activities.

Rabobank Australia CEO Caroline Oosterbaan said as a bank focused on agriculture and rural communities, Rabobank understood the vital role community hubs and halls play in regional Australia, often serving as the “heartbeat” of their communities.

“The Rabobank Community Fund is pleased to provide this funding to help local halls and community hubs remain important places for community participation and engagement in rural areas,” Ms Oosterbaan said.

“These halls are often key meeting places for farming communities, offering trusted spaces for locals to gather, particularly in isolated areas.

"They can also provide refuge and support during emergencies and natural disasters, while hosting training sessions and workshops that give communities access to valuable education opportunities.”

Ms Oosterbaan said many halls and hubs are deeply rooted in their communities, often built by locals working together and pooling resources.

“As a bank which is a global cooperative, we recognise the value of working cooperatively in local communities,” she said.

“While these hubs and halls may be modest in size, their impact is significant – helping communities create memories, build resilience and strengthen local spirit.”

Ms Oosterbaan said the bank was delighted to continue to support the initiative following the success of last year's inaugural Rabobank Community Hub Program.

“We received almost 300 applications from communities across the country last year, so we understand there’s a need to maintain and improve these important spaces,” she said.

The Rabobank Rural Community Hub Program funding may be used for any work that improves the interior or exterior of the nominated hub.

As part of the application process, applicants will need to detail how the building is currently used, what they would do with the funds, and how the proposed improvements would help increase the facility’s usage.

Applications close on Sunday 30 August, with recipients announced in early October.

To apply, and for further information on the program, please visit https://rabobankaunz.eventsair.com/communityhubs/2026/Site/Register.