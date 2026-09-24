Former students roll-up for roll call

The Parkes High School Year 10 class of 1976 gathered for its 50 year reunion across the weekend of 11-13 September in Parkes, to reminisce about the milestones, mischief and memories that shaped their school days and lives. Social drinks at the Railway Hotel kicked-off celebrations on the Friday night for the 80 former students and their partners. The main function took place at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club on the Saturday night and a roll call was held, from which these photos below were taken. The roll book classes were based on the maths classes, with each class beginning with 10M. The weekend concluded with a farewell brunch at the bowling club. 10M1 - Jeff Tanner (obscured), Kristine Harrison, Alice McKeowen, Michael Knowles, Stephen Riley, Mark Chew, Doug Miller, Kym Dymond, Tony Jackson, Wendy Cowle, Greg Cheney, Chris Potts, Warwick Mann, Peter Fuller, Alec Riley. 10M2 - Amanda Harris, Janice Danson, Cathy Noonan, Cheryll Kirwan, Cherrie Hornery, Karyn Berryman, Ron Nicholson, Tony Morrison, Craig Stokes, Joy Onley, Clayton Noble, Debbie Gosper, Peter Job, Lloyd Nock, Peter Cole. 10M3 - Peter Umbers, Peter Barber, Peter Townsend, Karen Baker, Scott Page, Tracey Lambourn, Jim Kelly and Rodney Barnes. 10M4 - Gordon Smith, Andre Brunsma, Debbie Williamson, David Reilly, Christine Baxter, Graeme Logan, Donna Jones and Perry Byrne. 10M5 - Robyn Thompson, Jeff Carey, Debbie Rauchle, Shane Williams, Shirley Ower, Kerry Burgess and Faye Amor. Others - Phil Redenbach, Stewart Temesvary, Judi Clifton, Craig Henry, Joanne McLean, Toni White and Jenni Francis, who attended the school at various times during the years. Year 12 - Warwick Mann, Kristine Harrison, Alec Riley, Cathy Noonan, Alice McKeown, Michael Knowles, Mark Chew, Rodney Barnes, Stephen Reilly, Peter Umbers, Debbie Gosper, Craig Stockes, Jeff Tanner, Judi Clifton, Kristy Watson, Stewart Temesvary, Joy Onley, Jeff Carey, Tracey Lambourn, Clayton Noble. 2026 reunion committee - Kym Hodges, Debbie Miles, Jenni Barnes, Rodney Barnes, Tony Jackson and Doug Miller.