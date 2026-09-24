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Former students roll-up for roll call

<p>Eighty former students and their partners came together at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club for their 50 year reunion since being in Year 10. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Eighty former students and their partners came together at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club for their 50 year reunion since being in Year 10. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Eighty former students and their partners came together at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club for their 50 year reunion since being in Year 10. PHOTOS: Jenny Kingham

Parkes High School Year 10 class of 1976 marked its 50 year reunion in Parkes
Christine Little
September 24, 2026 • 02:43
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 02:44

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