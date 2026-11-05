Families and mates reunited in remembrance

As the community prepares to mark Remembrance Day next week, the coming together of families, friends and service men and women is a powerful reminder the legacy of those who served and sacrificed their lives is never forgotten. It's a time of reflection, reconnection and sharing stories - be it their own or that of their parents, grandparents or distant relative. Before we pause at the 11th hour on the 11th day to honour the fallen, those who served and continue to serve in all wars and conflicts, we'd like to take you back to some very special moments that were shared during ANZAC Day in Parkes this year. Some travelled thousands of kilometres just to commemorate the national day here in Parkes. Arthur and Narelle Powter were one such couple, who both grew up in Parkes, attended Parkes High School and now live at Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast. They wanted to head south while they still could, said Arthur a Vietnam War vet, before they got too old, taking the opportunity to bring his family together on a day that meant so much to him. This included reuniting with his sisters Lorraine Bennett and Rosie Wells, both of Orange. Arthur and Narelle Powter (centre) with Arthur's sisters Lorraine Bennett and Rosie Wells, both of Orange, at the Parkes RSL Sub Branch luncheon at the Parkes Services Club on ANZAC Day. It also allowed him to meet-up with an old school mate and neighbour Bill Shallvey and other friends. Arthur spent most of ANZAC Day with Bill - it was the first time in about 10 years he'd been back for an ANZAC Day. The two were called-up for national service during the Vietnam War at the same time. As fate would have it, their paths crossed in Vietnam and they were able to see each other briefly once again. A special reunion - Bill and Evelyn Shallvey of Parkes with Arthur's family, Lockie Griffith, Jorja Griffith, Nicole Griffith, Lorraine Bennett - all of Orange, Narelle and Arthur Powter, Rosie Wells, Amanda Jewell and Kristy Wells - all of Orange. ANZAC Day was a day for family reunions. Michael Hill from Kalgoorlie in Western Australia drove across the country to Bribie Island in Queensland to pick-up his mum Val Franklin before they drove down to Parkes. Val had grown up in Parkes, moving away at 20 and has been living in Queensland for the last 20 years. Michael said he makes it his mission every year to go somewhere different for ANZAC Day and this year he chose Parkes. The two laid a wreath in honour of Val's father Ewan Dixon, a farmer at Bindogundra who served in the Australian Army as an anti-aircraft artillery gunner in World War II. Ewan died in 1993 and is buried in the Parkes Cemetery. Michael Hill from Kalgoorlie and his mother Val Franklin, formerly of Parkes now of Bribie Island, laid a beautiful large wreath in honour of Val's father Ewan Dixon. Michael Hill and his mother Val Franklin. It's been many years since Michael was last here for ANZAC Day. "I remember watching my grandfather march in Parkes on ANZAC Day when I was a kid," he said. While Val and Michael were in town, they had a family reunion which saw about 30 people travel to Parkes from Orange, Wentworth Falls, Canberra, Richmond, Shellharbour and South Australia. Val still has nieces and nephews living in Parkes too. Another Vietnam vet Tony Speelman travelled to Parkes from Shellharbour so he could march with his granddaughter, five-year-old Sophie Little, for the first time. Vietnam vet Tony Speelman from Shellharbour marched with his granddaughter, five-year-old Sophie Little, for the first time on ANZAC Day. Five-year-old Sophie Little marched with her grandfather Tony Speelman for the first time on ANZAC Day this year. The two also laid a wreath together during the community commemorations in Cooke Park. Both moments were very emotional for the 78-year-old. "It was the most moving experience I've ever had," Tony said. "Honestly it was great, I was so proud of her and how solemnly she helped me lay the wreath. "She was waving to her friends during the march, I thought how cute it was." The community is invited to join the Parkes RSL Sub Branch to commemorate Remembrance Day at the Cooke Park cenotaph on Wednesday. Each year on this day Australians observe one minute’s silence at 11am, in memory of those who died or suffered in all wars and armed conflicts. Sophie Little and her grandfather Tony Speelman laid a wreath at the Cooke Park cenotaph on ANZAC Day.