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Families and mates reunited in remembrance

<p>Arthur Powter, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, came home to spend ANZAC Day with his mate and former neighbour Bill Shallvey. They laid a wreath together during the ceremony in Cooke Park. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Arthur Powter, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, came home to spend ANZAC Day with his mate and former neighbour Bill Shallvey. They laid a wreath together during the ceremony in Cooke Park. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

Arthur Powter, who now lives on the Sunshine Coast, came home to spend ANZAC Day with his mate and former neighbour Bill Shallvey. They laid a wreath together during the ceremony in Cooke Park. PHOTOS: Christine Little

We'd like to take you back to some very special moments shared during ANZAC Day in Parkes this year
Christine Little
November 5, 2026 • 12:56
Updated, November 5, 2026 • 01:05

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