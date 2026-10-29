Craft Corner’s Christmas Cracker brings community together

Parkes Craft Corner is spreading a little extra Christmas cheer this year with its Christmas Cracker hamper raffle, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the hard work of its volunteer members. An incredible 10 hampers are up for grabs, including two major prizes valued at $1500 and $1030, packed with a wonderful variety of donated goods, gifts and locally made treasures. The response from the Parkes business community has been overwhelming, with businesses large and small generously contributing to the fundraiser. “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the support. It’s a wonderful reminder of what makes Parkes such a special community,” a Craft Corner spokesperson said. Cr Joy Paddison and Cr Kenny McGrath visited some of the local businesses who are generously supporting the raffle including Tony Dwyer at Parkes Real Property. Funds raised will go towards the day-to-day operating costs of Craft Corner, helping keep the doors open and providing a place for local makers to showcase and sell their handmade creations. Run by volunteers, Craft Corner is a valued part of the community, offering shoppers a unique range of locally handmade gifts while supporting the talents of local craftspeople. Raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5, with a free ticket offered for every purchase of $20 or more in-store. Tickets are available exclusively from Craft Corner at 237 Clarinda Street, Parkes where all 10 hampers are on display. The raffle will be drawn on Sunday 20 December at 11am, with the draw livestreamed on Facebook. Every ticket purchased helps keep Craft Corner’s doors open, and gives someone the chance to take home a wonderful Christmas surprise.