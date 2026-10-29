Social media
Home page>News>Community>Craft Corner’s Christmas...
Community

Craft Corner’s Christmas Cracker brings community together

<p>Cr Joy Paddison and Cr Kenny McGrath called-in to see the team at Craft Corner who have been working hard to organise the Christmas Cracker hamper raffle. PHOTOS: Cr Joy Paddison\\'s Facebook page</p>\\n
<p>Cr Joy Paddison and Cr Kenny McGrath called-in to see the team at Craft Corner who have been working hard to organise the Christmas Cracker hamper raffle. PHOTOS: Cr Joy Paddison\\'s Facebook page</p>\\n

Cr Joy Paddison and Cr Kenny McGrath called-in to see the team at Craft Corner who have been working hard to organise the Christmas Cracker hamper raffle. PHOTOS: Cr Joy Paddison's Facebook page

An incredible 10 hampers are up for grabs with funds raised to help keep Craft Corner’s doors open
October 29, 2026 • 04:56

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES