Community spirit behind award-winning meals initiative

Meals on Wheels Parkes, Forbes and West Wyalong have been recognised with the 2026 Meals on Wheels NSW Innovation Award for a Christmas fundraising initiative that provided ready-to-eat meals to families staying at Ronald McDonald House Orange. Meals on Wheels Parkes and Forbes manager Jamie Webb said this is an achievement the whole region can celebrate with pride. "The award recognises a simple but powerful idea providing nutritious, ready-to-eat meals for families staying at Ronald McDonald House Orange while a loved one receives medical care," he said. "After long and often difficult days at the hospital, the comfort of a wholesome meal available at any hour can make a genuine difference." Launched in Parkes in 2025, the fundraiser invited residents to donate the value of one meal. Mr Webb said the response was extraordinary. More than 220 meals were funded by the public, with Parkes Shire Council contributing a further 100 meals. Mr Webb said the fundraiser, also supported by Meals on Wheels Bathurst, which supplied meals as required, ensured families had reliable access to healthy, home-style food throughout Christmas and beyond. "This success reflects the very best of our communities," he said. "Local people saw a need and responded generously. "Volunteers, staff, council and partner organisations worked together, proving that practical kindness can travel far beyond town boundaries." Mr Webb said Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House share an understanding of the value of volunteers and the reassurance a nutritious frozen meal can provide. "From one conversation grew an annual regional fundraiser that now carries the care of Parkes, Forbes, West Wyalong and surrounding communities directly to families when they need it most," he said. "It honours not only an innovative service, but also approximately 200 volunteers, staff members, clients and every donor who turned compassion into a meal. The Christmas fundraiser will continue to grow and show that we can be stronger when we care for one another."