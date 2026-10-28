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Community spirit behind award-winning meals initiative

<p>Meals on Wheels Parkes and Forbes manager Jamie Webb accepts the Meals on Wheels NSW innovation award from Carolyn Rice.</p>\\n
<p>Meals on Wheels Parkes and Forbes manager Jamie Webb accepts the Meals on Wheels NSW innovation award from Carolyn Rice.</p>\\n

Meals on Wheels Parkes and Forbes manager Jamie Webb accepts the Meals on Wheels NSW innovation award from Carolyn Rice.

Our local branch of Meals on Wheels was awarded for their Ronald McDonald House fundraiser.
Parkes Champion-Post
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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