What began as a frightening trip to Sydney for specialist medical treatment has inspired one family to give back to the organisation that helped them through one of the toughest periods of their lives.

In January Jake and Natalie Westcott’s young son Jasper was flown to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead following an accident that required specialised care.

During their five-week stay in Sydney, the family found a home away from home at Ronald McDonald House Greater Western Sydney.

Located next to the hospital Ronald McDonald House provided accommodation, meals and support, allowing the family to focus entirely on Jasper’s recovery.

"Ronnie Mac made our time in Sydney easier by providing us not only with accommodation next to the hospital, but also providing meals and support," Natalie said.

"It gave us the full capacity to care for our boy without worrying about meals or somewhere to sleep."

Wanting to give back to the organisation that had supported them during such a difficult time the family set out to raise funds by purchasing, raising and selling livestock, with all proceeds donated to Ronald McDonald House Greater Western Sydney.

Local stock and station agent Cooper Byrne of AWN Langlands Hanlon, was among those who got behind the initiative.

“When Stu, Di, Jake and Natalie approached me about what they were trying to do for Ronald McDonald House after everything their family had been through, I was more than happy to help where I could,” Cooper said.

“Ronald McDonald House played a huge part in supporting them during their time in Sydney, so being able to play a small part in helping raise funds and give something back is what we at AWN Langlands Hanlon are very proud to be involved in.”

The cattle were purchased under the AWN Langlands Hanlon name and sold through the Central West Livestock Exchange on 18 May, raising $1339 with all profits directed to the charity.

Jake and Natalie thanked everyone who generously donated their time, expertise and resources to support the fundraiser, including Stuart and Diane Elliott, Peter, Jenni, Brenden and Courtney Westcott, Cooper Byrne and the team at AWN Langlands Hanlon, Chris and Rachael Hall, Brendan Pengilly and Andrew Field.

Most importantly the family is celebrating Jasper’s continued progress with the young boy now discharged from hospital and recovering well at home.

If you would like to donate to Ronald McDonald House you can do so at: https://support.ronaldmcdonaldhousegws.org.au/for-jasper