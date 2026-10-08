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Clean sweep to Lorraine as Keiths host gardeners

<p>Sue and Ken Keith welcomed (from left) Jill Crisp, Arthur Hansell, Joy Freebairn and Janene Dwyer, and others from the Parkes Garden Club into their garden.</p>\\n
<p>Sue and Ken Keith welcomed (from left) Jill Crisp, Arthur Hansell, Joy Freebairn and Janene Dwyer, and others from the Parkes Garden Club into their garden.</p>\\n

Sue and Ken Keith welcomed (from left) Jill Crisp, Arthur Hansell, Joy Freebairn and Janene Dwyer, and others from the Parkes Garden Club into their garden.

Sue and Ken Keith hosted the Parkes Garden Club in September
October 8, 2026 • 03:46

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