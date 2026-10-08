Clean sweep to Lorraine as Keiths host gardeners

PARKES GARDEN CLUB The Parkes Garden Club held their September meeting in the garden of Sue and Ken Keith. Nineteen members and one visitor enjoyed the lovely spring day among Sue and Ken's lovely garden. Our meeting was followed by a lovely afternoon tea. Competition winners for September were: Single Flower: 1st Lorraine Chambers, 2nd Joy Plumridge, 3rd Lyndall Bowen. Collection of Flowers: 1st Lorraine Chambers, 2nd Joy Plumridge, 3rd Serena and Shirley Murray. Collection of Succulents: 1st Lorraine Chambers, 2nd Serena Murray. Fruit and Vegetables: 1st Lorraine Chambers, 2nd Lorraine Chambers, 3rd Serena Murray.