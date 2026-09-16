More than just a shed for men

Men's Sheds across the country are more than just a shed where men gather. They provide its members a sense of connection, quality of life, the ability to learn new skills or share their own and give back to the community. While celebrating National Men's Shed Week that ran from 7-13 September, the Australian Men’s Shed Association (AMSA) reported more than 200,000 volunteer hours and more than 3300 community projects and activities from 234 sheds in the past year. More than 2000 community organisations and groups have benefited from the work reported by participating sheds. Parkes Men's Shed president Ron Fewings said people don't need to bring skills to the table, the shed is all about interactions with others and providing a social space. Shed member Tim Weaver said it provides a good place to be social, which really helps improve mental health among the members. Mr Weaver encourages any man facing challenges, including that of mental health, to come up and join them. Mr Fewings said their mission at the men's shed is to enjoy each other’s company, promote self-worth and work ethics, while developing and honing skills for the benefit of the individual and community. While a good portion of the men's shed demographic comprises older blokes, Mr Fewings said it's a place for everybody. "That's part of what we do, to look after the community in general," he said. The Parkes Men's Shed is involved in a range of ongoing work for a variety of community groups and organisations - from antique and general furniture repairs to making coverings for lamb feeders to help prevent lambs from pulling all the feed out at once. You name it, they have done it, members said, with many of them able to do some of their own projects in woodwork, metalwork and leatherwork. AMSA executive officer David Helmers said the story of men’s sheds has always started with the men - but it doesn’t end there. "When a man finds mateship, purpose and a place where his skills are valued, that benefit flows through the shed and into the community around him,” he said. “Men’s sheds aren’t only places where men receive support. "They are places where men participate and contribute, sharing skills, mentoring others, volunteering their time and putting their experience to work in ways that strengthen their communities.” The Parkes Men's Shed is based out of the Parkes Showground and is open from 8.30am to 1.30pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Members encourage people to come down, have a chat and see what they are all about.