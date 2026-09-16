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More than just a shed for men

<p>Alan Thornton, Bob Blanch, Ron Fewings, Tim Weaver (standing), George Pratt, John Banham and Garry Smith are among the members of the Parkes Men\\'s Shed. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p>Alan Thornton, Bob Blanch, Ron Fewings, Tim Weaver (standing), George Pratt, John Banham and Garry Smith are among the members of the Parkes Men\\'s Shed. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Alan Thornton, Bob Blanch, Ron Fewings, Tim Weaver (standing), George Pratt, John Banham and Garry Smith are among the members of the Parkes Men's Shed. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

Men's Shed Week celebrates the immense impact of thousands of men across Australia
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 04:46

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