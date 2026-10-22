Cause close to Louis' heart as he pedals for mental health

If cycling 400km from Sydney to Parkes saves one life, Louis Cherote said it's well worth the effort. The 70-year-old who hasn't ridden a bike since he was a teenager, took on this gruelling journey over the last week on the fifth anniversary of his son Ben's tragic passing. With his brothers Michael and David following in the support vehicle for every kilometre - making it a very personal and meaningful family endeavour - he did it to honour his son and to raise much-needed funds for the Black Dog Institute to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention. He wore a specially designed yellow shirt with Ben's image on it for the ride. Louis picked Parkes as his destination because he and his siblings spent their childhood living in Parkes, and being here for such an important and emotional occasion made the journey even more meaningful to them, they said. Their father was an interstate truck driver, moving his family to Parkes more than 60 years ago. Louis turned into Clarinda Street in Parkes wearing his yellow shirt just after 4.30pm on Tuesday. He was greeted by 14 family and friends at the finish line outside the Parkes Leagues Club. Louis turned into Clarinda Street just after 4.30pm on Tuesday and was greeted by a cheer squad in yellow shirts shaking yellow pom pom streamers outside the Parkes Leagues Club. About 14 family and friends from Sydney travelled to Parkes to greet him at the finish line, including his daughter Alanna Cherote and nine-year-old grandson Keanu Burmeister who he didn't know were coming. They were the first he embraced when he stopped. "I'm buggered," Louis said shortly after his arrival. "This is for my son. Ben was my eldest son, I was unaware of his mental health. "He was loved by everyone who knew him, he was a beautiful man. He was only 35 years old. "What this has done is it's helped me with my grief, so it's been worthwhile, particularly if it helps someone. "There are so much mental health issues around. "People have been so generous, the support has been unbelievable." Louis' daughter Alanna Cherote and nine-year-old grandson Keanu Burmeister were the first he embraced when he finished outside the Parkes Leagues Club. When Louis was almost at the end of his journey, he had 80km still to make up to reach 400km - he lost 16km around the work at Mt Victoria. So he spent the night in Parkes on Monday and rode out to Bogan Gate to make the difference. Louis also had cousins meet-up with him along his travels. Louis originally set himself a fundraising goal of $20,000, that figure was at $27,500 on Monday afternoon when he was on the outskirts of Parkes and $30,433 on Wednesday morning. His younger sister Anne Cherote who was also waiting for him at the finish line with his wife Sharon, said it's a wonderful reflection of the generosity and support he has received. The 400km ride became a very personal and meaningful journey for the Cherote family, who used to live in Parkes when they were kids - Andrea (wife) and David Cherote, Louis, Anne and Michael Cherote. Sharon Cherote cheered on her husband Louis at the finish line in Parkes. John and Jan Robertson of J&J Robertson and Sons Transport were a major sponsor for the cause. "I didn't think I could do it but I had help," Louis said. "I had my brothers in the support vehicle and a couple of school mates helped me train every week, so I've had a lot of help." Louis and his family were last in Parkes two years ago for an Elvis Festival. "We've been Elvis fans since we were born," Anne said. "We've always loved Parkes, we come back often," Louis added. Louis' journey didn't end with him crossing the finish line, the group organised an itinerary for their Parkes visit which included some commemorative events. Louis Cherote with his daughter Alanna Cherote and nine-year-old grandson Keanu Burmeister. They had dinner at the leagues club on Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning they gathered at St Aloysius Memorial Catholic Church Chapel on the corner of Albert Street and Bushman Street for a special mass commemorating the fifth anniversary of Ben. Thursday morning they were having breakfast at Bella's before saying their farewells and heading home to Sydney. Louis' fundraising total was $31,153 by the time they departed. Louis did take the opportunity too to visit the old family home at 14 Talbot Street. Louis is still taking donations if you'd like to support his cause. His fundraising page is https://www.teamblackdog.org.au/fundraisers/louischerote. Family and friends greeted Louis at the finish line outside the Parkes Leagues Club.