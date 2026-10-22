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Cause close to Louis' heart as he pedals for mental health

<p>About 14 family and friends from Sydney travelled to Parkes to greet Louis Cherote at the finish line after he rode 400km to Parkes in honour of his son Ben, for the Black Dog Institute and mental health. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>About 14 family and friends from Sydney travelled to Parkes to greet Louis Cherote at the finish line after he rode 400km to Parkes in honour of his son Ben, for the Black Dog Institute and mental health. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

About 14 family and friends from Sydney travelled to Parkes to greet Louis Cherote at the finish line after he rode 400km to Parkes in honour of his son Ben, for the Black Dog Institute and mental health. PHOTOS: Christine Little

Former Parkes resident Louis Cherote rode 400km from Sydney to Parkes in honour of his son and for mental health
Christine Little
October 22, 2026 • 12:44
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 12:45

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