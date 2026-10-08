Boost for volunteers as Tottenham builds on gym success

Three organisations in Parkes and two in Tottenham will receive a share in federal funding aimed at supporting the volunteers who serve our communities. They're among the 42 organisations across the electorate of Parkes who have been successful in their applications for a 2025-26 Volunteer Grant. The Parkes QUE Club has secured $1800, while Parkes School of Dance and Parkes Little Athletics Centre have both been awarded $1200 each. And $2000 each will go towards the Tottenham Community Gym Committee and Tottenham Welfare Council. Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said the grants were spread across the 400,000 square kilometres of his electorate and benefits groups as diverse as show societies, football clubs, event organisations and Scouts. “The Volunteer Grants support the work of community organisations that rely on volunteers – and we know there are many of them in the communities that make up the electorate of Parkes," he said. "So many people give their time, their talents and their resources to make regional communities wonderful places to live. “There was strong interest in this program, and the results show just how motivated and determined our not-for-profit groups are to provide activities and services." The total amount granted across the electorate is $62,966. "It is inspiring to see these groups so engaged in their own communities and beyond," Mr Chaffey said. “I congratulate all the successful applicants and look forward to seeing the funding put to use in the Parkes electorate.” Grants of between $1000 and $5000 are available each year through the Volunteer Grants program and can be used to purchase communication or insurance items and/or purchase items for the main purpose of supporting volunteer cohorts and volunteer-run activities. Organisations were nominated by Mr Chaffey and applied through the Australian Government following an expression of interest process. Tottenham Community Gym Committee Natasha Levick, Nicole Baker, Theresa Larkings, Paula McRae, Georgia Ivory and Tanya Fulton were thrilled to see the gym officially open. Tottenham Gym opening Tottenham Community Gym held its grand opening in February which saw the attendance of Mr Chaffey and Megan Mortimer from Lachlan Shire Council. They joined 40 Tottenham locals for the celebration that had the town proudly buzzing. The gym, established inside a squash court, became a reality through careful planning and strong community input, beginning with a local survey to understand what residents actually wanted. From there, a volunteer committee turned the idea into something tangible. Initial funding was made possible through a mix of efforts, including a major fundraising raffle, a GrainCorp grant, and generous donations from Tottenham committees - all pitching in to make it happen. The gym is a community-run facility, designed to be practical and accessible, - a real example, its committee says, of what’s possible when a community pulls together. For Tottenham, the gym is a place to improve health and wellbeing, connect with others, and the committee said invest in the future of the town. Long term Tottenham resident and physiotherapist Jenny Day said at the benefits of the gym for the small town are immeasurable. “When the team first approached me with the idea of a community gym, I was only too happy to offer my support,” she said. “As a physiotherapist, I could see the benefits this would give to the public of all ages to improve fitness and for sporting team members to maintain and increase their strength and fitness both during and after the season. “Especially for me, the opportunity the gym will provide for many types of continuing rehab programs." Mrs Day also said grant funding has allowed professionals to attend the gym to provide advice to gym participants. "It's a fantastic asset," she said. “Congratulations to the committee for bringing this great addition to our little community,” Mrs Day said at the time of the opening. The committee continues to work hard on securing donations to ensure the success and longevity of the facility.