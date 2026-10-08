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Boost for volunteers as Tottenham builds on gym success

<p>Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey was there to help open the Tottenham Community Gym in February with Megan Mortimer from Lachlan Shire Council and Natasha Levick from the gym committee.lled to see the gym officially open.</p>\\n
<p>Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey was there to help open the Tottenham Community Gym in February with Megan Mortimer from Lachlan Shire Council and Natasha Levick from the gym committee.lled to see the gym officially open.</p>\\n

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey was there to help open the Tottenham Community Gym in February with Megan Mortimer from Lachlan Shire Council and Natasha Levick from the gym committee.lled to see the gym officially open.

Three organisations in Parkes and two in Tottenham have been granted federal volunteer grants
Christine Little
October 8, 2026 • 01:56
Updated, October 8, 2026 • 01:57

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