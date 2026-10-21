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Betty Somers celebrates four decades with Meals on Wheels

<p>Betty Somers makes a delivery to Lyn.</p>\\n
<p>Betty Somers makes a delivery to Lyn.</p>\\n

Betty Somers makes a delivery to Lyn.

Betty Somers has been serving food to the Parkes community with Meals on Wheels for 40 years.
Brendan McCool
October 21, 2026 • 09:00
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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