Our Homegrown Parkes Stallholder Expression of Interest will open on Friday, 15 May at 10am.

EOI will be open until 5pm on Friday, 29 May 2026. We are looking forward to sharing more about the framework for the next Homegrown Parkes event.

Thank you to our community members and stallholders who responded to our survey. Your feedback goes to our Homegrown Parkes Organising Committee and is reviewed.

Overall, we were happy with the responses. It was a weekend where we knew there was a lot on and we were pleased with the response from the community in supporting the event.

The priority for the Homegrown Parkes Committee, is to provide learning experiences for our community, with an opportunity to promote our local small businesses creating amazing products.

We want the Homegrown Parkes experience to build our community and maintain the high standard that we have already set for workshops, entertainment, activities and stallholders. We want people to learn, relax, connect and be entertained.

We are happy with the number of stallholders that we have currently. We aren’t focussed on a bigger event. We are focused on sharing quality local and regional vendors.

We will be sharing the lucky recipients of the survey draw in the next week, so keep an eye out for that. Also make sure that you are following us on social media for the most update information.

We try to factor in your suggestions moving forward, particularly around demonstrations, workshops, educational opportunities and stallholder suggestions for the next event, so we thank our community for providing productive feedback regarding our events.

If you have thought about having a stall at Homegrown Parkes and are just starting out, you will need $20 million insurance (which might be easier to get than you expect, so don’t let that put you off). Food vendors also require their Food Safety Supervisor certification and there may be other requirements specific to food vendors that we request when Expressions of Interest (EOI) are submitted.

Of course, we are also forward planning for our Autumn 2027 event as well, which will be held on Saturday, 3 April, so keep that in mind if you are a potential stallholder, who would love to join us at Homegrown, but need a bit more time to prep.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.