Back to school: Parkes High class to reunite 50 years on

Eighty ex-Parkes High School students and their partners will be returning this weekend on 11, 12 and 13 September to celebrate 50 years since completing Year 10. The former students attended Parkes High School between the years 1973 (Year 7), 1976 (Year 10 – 50 years) and 1978 (Year 12). The reunion is being organised by locals Rodney and Jennie Barnes, Kym Hodges, Tony Jackson, Debbie Miles and Doug Miller. Social drinks and informal get together will take place from 5.30 pm Friday night at the Railway Hotel. The main function will be held at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club from 5pm on Saturday evening. A roll call will occur at 6pm. There will be a memorabilia display with photos, old school uniforms and music from the 70s and 80s. A brunch and farewell will follow at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club from 10am on the Sunday. Ex-students will be travelling from interstate and locally to renew old friendships. Memories of those good old school days will no doubt be recalled. Reunion gatherings have previously been held on six occasions coinciding with 1983 Parkes Centenary celebrations for whole of school, 2006 75th Anniversary of Education at the current site, 2011 Parkes High School 80th Birthday, along with era specific reunions in 1999 and 2016 (40 Year 10).