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Back to school: Parkes High class to reunite 50 years on

<p>It\\'s the 50 year reunion for the Parkes High School Year 10 class from 1976.</p>\\n
<p>It\\'s the 50 year reunion for the Parkes High School Year 10 class from 1976.</p>\\n

It's the 50 year reunion for the Parkes High School Year 10 class from 1976.

It's the 50 year reunion for the Parkes High School Year 10 class from 1976
September 10, 2026 • 01:03

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