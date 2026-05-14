With their community in their heart, every year on its birthday a local business raises thousands of dollars all in the name of mental health.

And the 2026 installment of what we've all come to know and love as the Inkredible Experience Tattoo Gallery Birthday Bash has just notched up a total of $10,000.

Held on 3 May, the money raised from this free community street event that takes place in the lower end of Clarinda Street, near the business, will go to our local mental health services.

And it's all thanks to business owners Trevor and Courney Smith for getting the ball rolling, and they couldn't be happier or prouder with the result.

"We're ecstatic to be able to facilitate the growth of such a great community event," Trevor said.

"It’s really taken on a life of its own. The community’s support - up until the very last minute, we had people offering sponsorship or assistance.

"It’s really heart-warming to see that once people see what we can achieve together, they’re happy to chuck-in."

Trevor said they have doubled their fundraising each year the event has been on, raising $5000 last year.

"We would not have been able to do it without the participation of our staff, volunteers, customers, community, mental health care providers and our amazing sponsors," the couple said.

"We will be contacting a heap of our known local resources soon to discuss immediate cash needs for them and will post (on social media) the delivery of these funds as we make it."

This year Inkredible Experience celebrated 16 years in business and hosted its sixth Birthday Bash.

What started as a simple "flash day" with a few cars turned into something massive that now sees a section of the main street close for 12 hours.

It raises awareness and funds for rural men­tal health, a cause close to the couple's hearts.

Every May the street comes alive with family-friendly entertainment such as live music, markets, car and bike displays, and kids’ activities, drawing hundreds of people.

It's become a community celebration of togetherness with the slogan 'We are not alone' and saw Trevor and Courney win Community Event of the Year during this year's Parkes Community Awards on Australia Day.

In 2025, more than 750 people attended the bash and the $5,000 was donated to local organisations such as Safe Haven.

Trevor said if anyone knows of any local mental health charities, care providers or community groups in need of funds, to please get in contact with them, either on their Facebook page or call 6862 5004.