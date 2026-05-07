Parkes Shire residents are invited to take part in an upcoming Matter of Facts workshop, designed to help participants better understand misinformation, disinformation and the role of emerging technologies in shaping the information we consume.

Based on the ABC TV docuseries hosted by Hamish Macdonald, the workshop explores a timely and important question: 'what happens if we lose our faith in facts?'

In today’s digital landscape, where information is created and shared at scale, it can be increasingly difficult to distinguish between truth and misinformation.

The workshop will explore three key topics - the influence of Big Tech, misinformation and disinformation, and artificial intelligence - and how these factors shape public understanding, behaviour and decision-making.

Participants will gain practical tools to critically assess the information they encounter, while also having the opportunity to discuss the broader impacts of misinformation on individuals, communities and democracy.

Parkes Shire Library information services team leader Tracy Dawson said the issue is relevant to all communities.

“Even in a small community like the Parkes Shire, misinformation and disinformation can cause divisions,” Ms Dawson said.

“It’s really important that everyone, no matter what age, is able to critically assess whether the information they receive is true and accurate.”

The workshop aligns with the core role of public libraries in providing access to reliable information and supporting informed communities.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, 13 May at 10am at Parkes Shire Library.

Bookings can be made by calling the library on (02) 6861 2309 or via Humanitix https://events.humanitix.com/abc-matter-of-facts.

Join others for a meaningful, safe and balanced conversation, and some morning tea.