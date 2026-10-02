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Childcare incidents under investigation

<p>Two separate incidents are reported to have occurred at Kiddie Academy in Parkes.</p>\\n
<p>Two separate incidents are reported to have occurred at Kiddie Academy in Parkes.</p>\\n

Two separate incidents are reported to have occurred at Kiddie Academy in Parkes.

Two separate incidents reported to have occurred at Kiddie Academy in Parkes are under investigation
Christine Little
October 2, 2026 • 03:58

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