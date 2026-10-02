Childcare incidents under investigation

Police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred at a childcare centre in Parkes involving the same educator on the same day. The alleged incidents occurred at Kiddie Academy on 15 September. An educator, whose employment has since been terminated, allegedly pulled a child's hair and "relocated a child by holding their arm" in a second separate incident. An official statement released to the public last Thursday by Kiddie Academy's group operations manager Michael Mastelero confirmed both incidents. He said the two incidents were captured by the service's CCTV system and were reported internally by its team members. The families of both children were also notified. "As soon as these incidents came to our attention, notifications were made to the relevant authorities, including the Office of the Children's Guardian and the NSW Early Learning Commission," he said. "All available CCTV footage was immediately preserved and provided to the authorities. "We remain committed to fully cooperating with all investigating authorities and to complying with all legal and regulatory obligations." Mr Mastelero released his statement to also address "the circulation of speculation and inaccurate information" on social media. "We are aware that a range of claims and opinions have been published on social media in recent days," he said. "As investigations into the current matter continue, we encourage the community to distinguish between verified facts and unsubstantiated claims. "Public discussion is important, but it should be based on accurate information rather than speculation or misinformation. "One of the core values I have worked to embed within Kiddie Academy is that concerns should be reported, investigated, and addressed appropriately, regardless of the potential reputational impact. "We recognise that reporting incidents can sometimes place a service under scrutiny. However, our position remains unchanged: if legislation, regulations, or child safety obligations require a matter to be reported, we will report it. "We would like to sincerely thank the families who have contacted us directly, sought clarification, and continued to engage with us respectfully during this difficult period," Mr Mastelero said. "We understand that incidents of this nature can be concerning, and we recognise the trust families place in us every day. That trust is never taken for granted. "We encourage all families to ask questions of any early childhood service regarding their reporting practices and compliance obligations. "Kiddie Academy Parkes remains committed to the safety, wellbeing, and best interests of every child in our care." Parkes Police Inspector Adrian Matthews said the investigation is ongoing. "Police have no concerns for the safety and welfare of the children at the daycare centre," he said.