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Celebrating our local men's shed

<p>Alan Thornton, Bob Blanch, Ron Fewings, Tim Weaver (standing), George Pratt, John Banham and Garry Smith are among the members of the Parkes Men\\'s Shed. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p>Alan Thornton, Bob Blanch, Ron Fewings, Tim Weaver (standing), George Pratt, John Banham and Garry Smith are among the members of the Parkes Men\\'s Shed. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Alan Thornton, Bob Blanch, Ron Fewings, Tim Weaver (standing), George Pratt, John Banham and Garry Smith are among the members of the Parkes Men's Shed. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

Men's Shed Week celebrates the immense impact of 1300 Men’s Sheds across Australia.
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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