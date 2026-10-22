Railway Hotel in Parkes on the market

The Railway Hotel in Parkes is on the market, its land and business included in the sale. The historic pub on the corner of Caledonia and May streets is being offered for sale as a freehold going concern through expressions of interest, with MQ & Associates appointed the exclusive selling agent. Occupying a prominent corner landholding of about 2017.1 sqm across three lots, the two-storey hotel is positioned on the southern approach to the Parkes CBD, close to the railway station and overlooking the town’s distinctive railway precinct and silos. The Railway Hotel offers a broad hospitality platform across food, beverage and functions. Main bar inside the Railway Hotel. The ground floor incorporates the main bar, bistro, separate TAB room with two pool tables, Keno facilities and a dedicated gaming lounge. The principal bar, bistro and TAB service areas are interconnected, providing an efficient operating configuration. A key feature of the property is the first-floor Hart Bar, a separate dining, entertainment and function space with its own commercial kitchen. The upper level also includes a substantial wraparound verandah fitted for all-weather use and a self-contained manager’s residence. Hart Bar and function room. The upper level includes a substantial wraparound verandah fitted for all-weather use. Selling agent Leonard Bongiovanni of MQ & Associates said the Railway Hotel offered an incoming operator a substantial regional freehold with an established trading base and several avenues through which the business could be further developed. “The Railway is a genuine country hotel with a strong local following, established bar and bistro trade and a first-floor function offering that gives the venue real versatility,” he said. “The gaming room also presents an opportunity for an incoming operator to further develop that department, while the Hart Bar, wraparound verandah and broader food and beverage facilities provide plenty of scope to continue building the hotel’s overall trade.” The campaign also comes at a time of continued investment across the Parkes region. The local economy is supported by agriculture, mining, transport, logistics, government services and tourism, together with major infrastructure including the Inland Rail and the Parkes Special Activation Precinct. Aerial shot of the Railway Hotel. Parkes also benefits from a well-established visitor economy, led by attractions including Murriyang CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope, and the annual Parkes Elvis Festival which attracts more than 24,000 visitors each year. Bongiovanni said the combination of the hotel’s landholding, established trade, gaming component and diverse trading areas should appeal to a broad range of regional operators. “There is a lot to work with here. It is a substantial freehold, the trading areas are already well established, and there is genuine flexibility across the ground and first floors for an experienced operator to put their own stamp on the business," he said. Expressions of interest close at 4pm on 12 November.