25 and 25A Matthews Street, Parkes presents a compelling opportunity to secure a high-quality, income-producing industrial asset in one of regional NSW's most strategically significant freight and logistics locations.

Comprising two adjoining titles with a combined landholding of approximately 10,003 sqm, the property is fully leased to Bunzl/Containit Solutions, a global distribution and supply chain group operating across more than 30 countries, delivering exceptional covenant strength and long-term security.

The asset generates a combined annual income of approximately $370,521 + GST, with both leases structured to include fixed 3% annual increases, providing investors with reliable, compounding rental growth.

The site comprises functional warehouse facilities supported by hardstand areas and efficient vehicle access, purpose-built for storage, distribution and materials handling.

Lease terms extend through to November 2028, with further options available through to 2034, reinforcing the long-term nature of the investment.

The improvements comprise functional warehouse facilities supported by hardstand areas and efficient vehicle access, purpose-built for storage, distribution and materials handling.

The specialised fit-out and operational infrastructure contribute to strong tenant retention, with high relocation costs underpinning ongoing occupancy.

Key investment features include:

Dual-lot holding across 25 and 25A Matthews Street

Combined site area of 10,003 sqm

Leased to Bunzl/Containit Solutions (global corporate tenant)

Landlord pays for insurance and rates and leasee pays water rates

Strong passing income of $370,521 + GST per annum

Fixed 3% annual rental growth

Lease expiry November 2028 + options to 2034

Functional warehouse improvements with hardstand and accessibility

Low-maintenance industrial asset with strong income profile

The property is fully leased and the specialised fit-out and operational infrastructure contribute to strong tenant retention.

Strategically positioned within the Parkes logistics precinct, the property benefits from immediate access to the Newell Highway and sits at the heart of Australia's evolving Inland Rail network, a critical infrastructure project connecting Melbourne to Parkes.

Parkes continues to emerge as a key inland freight hub, supported by its designation as a Special Activation Precinct and ongoing large-scale infrastructure and industrial investment.

This positioning drives sustained demand from national and multinational occupiers, reinforcing both rental growth prospects and long-term asset value.

Offering a rare combination of secure income, global tenant covenant, built-in rental growth and strategic location, 25 and 25A Matthews Street represents an outstanding opportunity for investors seeking stability, scale and future upside within the industrial sector.

For further information or to arrange a confidential discussion, please contact:

Tracie Robertson on 02 6862 1900, Investment and Development Specialist in the Ray White Central West Group. SMS 0428 290 789 for a comprehensive information memorandum.

See more photos on the Ray White website.

This premium commercial industrial property will go to auction on 4 June at 6pm at the Cooke Park Pavilion.