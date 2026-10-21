Social media
Home page>News>Business>Pool Pro Parkes dives in...
Business

Pool Pro Parkes dives into open day

<p>Sue, John and Autumn Park encourage community members to come down to Pool Pro Parkes this Saturday for their open day.</p>\\n
<p>Sue, John and Autumn Park encourage community members to come down to Pool Pro Parkes this Saturday for their open day.</p>\\n

Sue, John and Autumn Park encourage community members to come down to Pool Pro Parkes this Saturday for their open day.

Pool Pro Parkes is set to celebrate with an open day this weekend.
Parkes Champion-Post
October 21, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 04:57

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES