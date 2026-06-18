For RMB Matthew Williams lawyer Danielle Cartwright, a career in law was a dream that began long before she stepped into a courtroom.

After moving to the Parkes area at the age of seven Danielle completed her schooling at Parkes Christian School and Parkes High School.

She remembers deciding at just 12 years old that law was the career for her.

While she jokes that television dramas such as JAG may have played a part in inspiring that ambition, her determination to pursue a legal career never wavered and after completing school, she attended the University of New England in Armidale to study law.

When an opportunity arose to begin her legal career in the Central West, Danielle returned home and has remained with the firm ever since.

Admitted as a solicitor in 2012, she credits the support she received early in her career as a key reason for building her professional life in the region she loves.

Today, as a Senior Associate with RMB Matthew Williams Lawyers, Danielle works closely with individuals, families and businesses across the Central West, helping them to navigate the legal side of major life transitions.

“I regularly assist clients through the complexities of parenting arrangements and property settlements following separation, helping parents focus on the best interests of their children. I also support clients as they plan for the future through wills and estate planning,” she explains.

At the heart of her approach is a belief that good legal advice is often about prevention rather than reaction.

"I see our role as helping clients be as proactive as possible in their future planning and looking at ways to prevent issues before they arise," she says.

One of the aspects Danielle enjoys most about practising in a regional community is the opportunity to build long-term relationships with clients and work with multiple generations of the same family.

“All of the RMB Matthew Williams team live and work in the Central West, so we understand the pressures of living and working in a rural area including the practical challenges many of our rural clients face, including travel distances and accessibility,” she explains.

Danielle and her colleagues offer flexible ways for clients to access legal services, whether in person, over the phone or via video conferencing.

For clients with mobility challenges, they can arrange visits to homes, hospitals or aged care facilities to ensure important legal matters can still be attended to.

For those hesitant about seeking legal advice, Danielle has a simple message: “Seek advice early, before small issues have the chance to become larger and more costly problems.”

Away from the office, Danielle enjoys food tourism, planning her trips around the unique food Australia and the world has to offer. A self-confessed board game enthusiast, she also loves spending time with friends over homemade cocktails and a competitive game night.

It is her personal and professional connection to the community which inspires her work.

"I enjoy seeing our town change and grow, and helping people navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with that growth."

Contact Danielle at RMB Matthew Williams Lawyers for a free consultation:

Address: 5 Court Street, Parkes NSW 2870. Tel: (02) 6862 1766. Email: rmb@rmblawyers.com.

Address: 108-110 Lachlan Street, Forbes NSW 2871. Tel: (02) 6852 1099. Email: rmb@rmblawyers.com