Bianca Coster from Sullivans Mining and Industrial in Parkes is a finalist in this year's Western NSW Business Awards.

The exciting news was announced by Business NSW on 13 April with Bianca, who is Sullivans' multi branch manager for Parkes and Orange, named among the nine nominees for Outstanding Young Business Leader.

Now in its 14th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth and entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.

The winners in the 19 award categories will be announced at a gala dinner and awards celebration on Friday, 15 May at the Orange Ex-Services Club.

Bianca said becoming a finalist for Outstanding Young Business Leader has been "a pretty surreal experience".

"It’s one of those moments where you stop for a second and realise someone has actually taken notice of the work you do every day, without you ever really thinking about recognition," she said.

"There’s a real mix of feelings that comes with it; pride, a bit of disbelief, and a strong sense of gratitude.

"It’s also quite grounding, because you’re reminded of how many capable and driven people there are across Western NSW doing great things in their own right.

"What stands out most for me is the feeling of appreciation. Not just for the nomination itself but for the people behind it all, which is the team I work alongside, the customers we support and the broader business that gives me the opportunity to do what I do.

"At the end of the day, being a finalist feels less about me; I'm just one person, but more about the collective effort behind it."

Business NSW western regional director Vicki Seccombe said this year’s finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based right here in Western NSW.

“I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW," she said.

"It’s been an incredibly challenging year for many businesses and continues to be so, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community."

123 Tix will again be joining Business NSW as its major partner - 123 Tix has twice been named Western NSW Business of the Year at these awards.

“123 Tix is proud to sponsor the Western NSW Business Awards again in 2026," said 123 Tix managing director Terry Wilcher.

"We are passionate about regional business and we look forward to recognising and celebrating those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership, innovation and pioneering achievements."

Winners of the 2026 Western NSW Business Awards will then represent the region at the State Business Awards in Sydney in October.

“Last year, Pete Morrison from GTT (Orange) won Outstanding Young Business Leader, Kirsty Evans from Cheney Suthers Lawyers (Orange) won Outstanding Business Leader (20 Employees and Under), and Topsoil Organics (Forbes) won Excellence in Large Business at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect our regional winners will again do very well,” Ms Seccombe added.