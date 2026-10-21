Betty Somers celebrates four decades with Meals on Wheels

Giving back to the community has always been important to Betty Somers and this has driven her to continue to deliver nutritious meals to fellow community members with Meals on Wheels for the last 40 years. Betty first started with Meals on Wheels in Parkes in 1985 after her youngest son left high school and she stepped back from working at the school canteen. Her fellow canteen workers recruited her to work with the community organisation and for Betty, it feels almost as if she just started at Meals on Wheels as she has enjoyed every moment. Betty said having lived in Parkes for quite a while, she really enjoys meeting the people and visiting them when delivering their meals. "I've been through a lot of transitions and I've enjoyed every one of them," she said. Member for Orange Philip Donato highlighted Betty's years of service in community recognition station to parliament, saying with people like Betty volunteering, Meals on Wheels has become a trusted and iconic organisation enhancing the opportunities for the elderly to stay in their homes longer. "Through all kinds of weather and often in the challenging conditions experienced on rural roads, Betty has played a crucial role in ensuring elderly residents receive nourishing meals in a timely manner," he said. "I congratulate Betty and extend to her the appreciation of her entire community." Over the years, Betty has seen a variety of changes at Meals on Wheels, particularly in the presentation of the meals as they have worked with a range of different kitchens over the last four decades. Betty said when she began they used to get the meals from Parkes Hospital, with Gracelands and the RSL coming aboard to help make the fresh meals at various stages. Currently Meals on Wheels Parkes and Forbes have their fresh meals made at the Services Club, with their range of frozen meals provided by approved suppliers. Meals on Wheels' Jamie Webb said all of their meals are dietician approved and fit into the aged care guidelines. Jamie said a lot of people who are active enjoy the versatility of frozen meals, and they find the freshly cooked meals are needed more by people as they age. Betty completes a delivery once a month, usually on the same route, where she takes meals to eight homes. "I just like meeting the people and saying hello to them." While she doesn't always spend a lot of time with each client, Betty said she still enjoys getting to know them and have a little talk. Along with doing her monthly run, Betty occasionally fills in to help out when other volunteers are unable to. Across the Parkes, Forbes and West Wyalong branches, Meals on Wheels has 200 volunteers helping deliver meals to over 200 clients across Forbes and Parkes shires. While it is a personal choice, Betty would encourage others to volunteer with Meals on Wheels as it is very rewarding. Jamie said it is not too difficult to volunteer, and people just need to have a licence and undertake a police check if they want to go on meal deliveries. She said you can still volunteer even if you don't have a car or a licence. Meals on Wheels is able to support anyone in the community and is aimed at providing seniors, people with disabilities, and anyone who needs a helping hand with meal support to maintain their independence.