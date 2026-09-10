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Under the sea with Play School's Abi Tucker

<p>Meet Australian actor Abi Tucker, Hester an environmentally conscious puppet and their underwater friends, and discover how recycling can be creative, fun and good for our oceans in this free puppet show these school holidays.</p>\\n
<p>Meet Australian actor Abi Tucker, Hester an environmentally conscious puppet and their underwater friends, and discover how recycling can be creative, fun and good for our oceans in this free puppet show these school holidays.</p>\\n

Meet Australian actor Abi Tucker, Hester an environmentally conscious puppet and their underwater friends, and discover how recycling can be creative, fun and good for our oceans in this free puppet show these school holidays.

The Mermaid’s Recycled Tail puppet show is coming to the Parkes Shire these school holidays
September 10, 2026 • 12:55

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