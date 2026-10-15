The rebirth of Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society

I had just completed my secondary education and come home to the farm. Looking for a social interest other than farm work, I saw an ad in the local paper early December 1950, about reforming the local drama society that had been dormant since before World War II. Since I had been involved with the college drama group and choir it would be interesting to hear what was intended, so I attended with a small group of enthusiastic locals. Forbes Society, a very strong drama group, attended to add their support while Bill Pavey offered the Apex Club’s assistance. Other key drivers were Arthur Cook from Queensland Insurance and Lolita Gregory-Moore, a recent arrival with her husband who operated Overland Airways. Lolita owned a boutique in Sydney. After much discussion a decision was made to hold an extraordinary general meeting early in 1951 to formalise the meeting decision. The Parkes M&D was officially formalised at the EGM held on February 28 1951. The committee was made up of a very diverse group with secretary Fay Bleechmore tirelessly furthering the new Society, she later married Bill Pavey. Pat Rossell, a teacher at the Migrant Centre, took on the treasurers job while Bob Wenban who owned a furniture shop became stage manager. Lolita Gregory, with her wealth of knowledge on stage work and costumes became social organiser. At the youthful age of 16, I was elected one of two vice presidents together with Dot Murphy, who had taught me three years prior at Parkes High School This was the start of a life-long interest in the Society. As part of the Who Is Parkes public photography trail founding member of the reformed Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society Warwick Tom features in a photo (front, right) from a past production. The future was then discussed and it was decided two, one act plays should be staged: ”The Bishops Candel sticks” directed by Arthur Cook and one act of “Private Lives” directed by Lolita Gregory. Both these productions would then be entered in the Orange Jubilee Drama Festival. Lolita suggested as an introduction to Parkes, the Society hold a fashion parade and “Private Lives “ in Orange Hall. She would ask Pat Woodley, Miss NSW 1951, to come to Parkes and train five local young ladies as mannequins and host the evening. Parkes stores were invited to provide a selection of their winter collection to be modelled by Val Robinson, Vera Switzner, Judith Lord, Jill Wilson and Dawn Ramsay. Two men, Bob Wenban and myself modelled men's clothing from Jack Miller Menswear. The evening was a huge success with the local public. Shortly after this the Society entered the two plays in the Orange Jubilee Drams Festival where “Private Lives” was awarded best costumes at the festival, courtesy of Jack Miller Menswear. In May 1951, I had a farm accident which stopped my temporary participation in the Society. Lolita Gregory was killed in a plane crash with her husband on one of the Overland Airways feeder trips to Parkes, their son Leon who was also on that flight fortunately survived.