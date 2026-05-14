Book lovers across the Parkes Shire are invited to experience the excitement of the 2026 Sydney Writers’ Festival from the comfort of their local library, with Parkes Shire Libraries presenting a series of free livestream sessions featuring some of Australia’s and the world’s most celebrated authors and thinkers.

Running from 17 to 24 May, the Sydney Writers’ Festival is one of Australia’s premier literary events, bringing together leading writers, storytellers, journalists, philosophers and creatives for a week-long celebration of books, ideas and conversation.

Through 10 virtual sessions hosted across Parkes, Trundle and Peak Hill Libraries, local audiences will have the opportunity to tune into a diverse program of discussions exploring literature, food, philosophy, storytelling and contemporary issues.

Parkes Shire Council’s manager cultural, education and library services Kerryn Jones said the virtual sessions provide an exciting opportunity for regional communities to be part of the renowned festival experience.

“The Sydney Writers’ Festival is one of the country’s most celebrated literary events, and we’re thrilled to once again bring a selection of these incredible sessions to our local libraries,” Ms Jones said.

“These livestream events give our community the chance to hear directly from acclaimed authors and thinkers from Australia and around the world, without needing to travel to Sydney.”

Featured sessions include beloved Australian cook Stephanie Alexander discussing the re-release of her iconic Cook’s Companion, bestselling author Trent Dalton exploring his latest novel Gravity Let Me Go, and philosopher A C Grayling presenting The Future of Democracy.

Additional highlights include Yann Martel, internationally renowned author of Life of Pi, as well as a fascinating discussion examining novels adapted for television and film.

Trundle Library will host the livestream session with Trent Dalton, while Peak Hill Library audiences can enjoy Robbie Arnott discussing his acclaimed novel Dusk.

Ms Jones said the events offer something for readers of all interests and ages.

“Whether you love fiction, food writing, big ideas or contemporary conversations, there really is something for everyone in this year’s program,” she said.

“Our libraries are wonderful community spaces and these sessions are a fantastic opportunity to relax, connect with others and enjoy thought-provoking conversations and storytelling.”

All sessions are free to attend, however bookings are essential.

Tickets can be booked online via Humanitix or by contacting your local Parkes Shire Library branch for assistance.