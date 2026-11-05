Suspicious Minds in Molong

With only nine weeks until the Parkes Elvis Festival, community theatre group Molong Players is warming up the crowd with its 2026 production Don't Call Me Elvis. Fans and theatre lovers across the region are invited to come and watch the fun. A cast of 15 has been rehearsing since July, staging their first performance last weekend at the Cabonne Community Centre in Molong. They have two weekends left. Like all great literature, the story begins with those two words "What if...?" What if Elvis was alive and well in Molong? What if the Elvis Express derailed in Molong? How would the locals cope with a mob of Elvii roaming the streets? So many questions, and all the answers - and silliness - will be revealed during the show. Molong Players are a group of volunteers who get together once a year to entertain the people with a self-devised performance, donating money they raise to community groups. Their next shows are 7 November and 14 November (6.30pm for 7pm meal with show starting at 8pm) and finishing with a matinee on Sunday 15 November. The audience is invited to sing along and they have prizes for best dressed. Tickets are $65, available through Stagecenta.com.