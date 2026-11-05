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Suspicious Minds in Molong

<p>This woman was excited when she stepped off the Elvis Express at this year\\'s Parkes Elvis Festival and found not one but three Elvii waiting for her. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n
<p>This woman was excited when she stepped off the Elvis Express at this year\\'s Parkes Elvis Festival and found not one but three Elvii waiting for her. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n

This woman was excited when she stepped off the Elvis Express at this year's Parkes Elvis Festival and found not one but three Elvii waiting for her. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock

Theatre group Molong Players is staging its 2026 production Don't Call Me Elvis
November 5, 2026 • 03:08

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