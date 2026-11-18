Students from kindergarten to Year 12 at Parkes Christian School will take centre stage this week over three nights of entertainment in a Performance Extravaganza. The showcase will feature two one-act plays, Fish Tales and The Emerald Heist, along with a production of High School Musical Jr. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, highlighting the talents of students across the school. Audiences can expect an evening filled with drama, music, singing and dancing, with performers of all ages coming together to present the family-friendly event. Due to high demand a third show, on Saturday, was added to the schedule. Friday night's performance has already sold out, but tickets remain available for the Thursday and Saturday performances. Fish Tales follows the adventures of a fish whose life in a fishbowl takes an unexpected turn. Fish is in a pickle. Actually, Fish is in a fishbowl, and life isn't quite going according to plan. With a colourful cast of characters, plenty of laughs and a splash of unexpected adventure, Fish Tales is a fun-filled one-act play that promises to entertain audiences of all ages. The Emerald Heist is a mystery on the rails. All aboard for a thrilling mystery filled with twists, surprises and a missing emerald. When the generous Mrs Winston boards a passenger train to personally deliver her prized emerald ring to a museum, she has no idea what's about to unfold. A thief attempts to steal the valuable jewel, only to discover the emerald has already vanished. With the guards mysteriously killed and a carriage full of potential suspects, the race is on to uncover the truth. The Performance Extravaganza will be held from 6pm to 8.30pm each evening. Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children and can be purchased online at https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1647771.