Creative minds across the Parkes Shire are being encouraged to turn their trash into treasure as preparations are underway for the 2026 Waste 2 Art community art exhibition and competition.

Entries close on 6 May, with the exhibition opening and announcement of winners on 23 May.

Waste 2 Art is open to all residents of the NetWaste region and celebrates the transformation of everyday waste into imaginative artworks, challenging perceptions about what we throw away and highlighting the value of reuse and recycling.

Open to individuals, schools and community groups, the competition invites participants of all ages and skill levels to give discarded materials a new lease on life.

From soft plastics and bottle tops to scrap metal and old clothing, the possibilities are endless.

Instead of heading to landfill, these items can be reimagined into unique and inspiring creations.

NetWaste Environmental Learning Advisor Bill Tink is looking forward to this year’s theme ‘Shrink Your Footprint’ and will host a special Waste 2 Art information session on Tuesday, 14 April at 6pm at the Marramarra Makerspace in Parkes.

“This year’s theme encourages participants to think about the waste they generate and how small changes can make a big difference,” Mr Tink said.

“The added creative challenge for 2026 is to design your artwork so it fits inside a shoebox - proving that even the smallest pieces can have a powerful message.”

The information session will explore the concept of a waste footprint, offer practical ideas to reduce waste, and showcase inspiring examples of artworks created from recycled materials.

Attendees will also gain tips, techniques and creative approaches to help bring their own Waste 2 Art entries to life.

Tickets to secure your spot are available via Humanitix - https://events.humanitix.com/waste-to-art-2026-information-session.

Past winner Helen Standen said the competition is a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to get involved.

“What I love about Waste 2 Art is that anyone and everyone can participate, and it’s free,” she said.

“It’s free to create using materials you already have, and free to enter.

"It’s also a great opportunity to reflect on how much waste we produce and think about how we can reduce what ends up in landfill.”

Whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to try something new, Waste 2 Art 2026 is your chance to get creative, think sustainably, and make a difference.

Online entry forms are available from 8 April via the Parkes Shire Council website.

The delivery dates for artworks are 12-13 May.