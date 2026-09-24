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Shire artists shine at regional showcase

<p>Peter Hannelly won both the local and regional Open Functional section with his Ply Another Day turned plywood bowl. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n
<p>Peter Hannelly won both the local and regional Open Functional section with his Ply Another Day turned plywood bowl. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham</p>\\n

Peter Hannelly won both the local and regional Open Functional section with his Ply Another Day turned plywood bowl. PHOTO: Jenny Kingham

Two Parkes Shire artists were named among the award winners at this year's Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase
September 24, 2026 • 04:19
Updated, September 24, 2026 • 04:20

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