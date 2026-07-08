Parkes School of Dance is celebrating a major milestone having secured a grant towards the purchase of a new sprung dance floor.

It's a significant investment, its committee said, in the safety and wellbeing of local children and young people.

Designed specifically to absorb impact and reduce strain on growing bodies, the sprung floor will provide dancers with a professional, fit-for-purpose training surface that supports technique development and helps prevent injury.

Volunteers helped to install the new sprung dance floor at Parkes School of Dance's new home in Station Street on Sunday.

The upgrade represents an important step forward for the community-owned, not-for-profit dance school, which has provided inclusive dance education since 2013.

Parkes School of Dance is incredibly grateful for the support received through the Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Sports Grant.

Although the $6900 grant didn't cover the full project cost, the committee was determined to secure the entire 12mx12m floor so generations of dancers can benefit from it.

President Catherine McQuie said the investment reflected the organisation's commitment to providing the very best opportunities for local people.

"This new floor is much more than infrastructure. It's an investment in our dancers, their health, their confidence and their future," Catherine said.

Volunteers installing the new floor on Sunday morning.

While the dance school has been operating from a community facility for the last 12 months, its new long-term home has now been found.

Parkes School of Dance is moving to Unit 2/72 Station Street and thanks to a team of volunteers, the new floor has been installed ahead of Term 3 classes beginning in the next couple of weeks.

"As a community-owned, volunteer-led organisation, every dollar we receive is reinvested into creating meaningful experiences and safe spaces for our dancers," Catherine said.

Treasurer Megan Coultas said they are incredibly grateful for the support from the Parkes Shire Council and Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Sports Grant that has helped to make this project possible.

Designed specifically to absorb impact and reduce strain on growing bodies, the sprung floor will provide dancers with a professional, fit-for-purpose training surface.

The dance school's vision extends beyond four walls, the ladies said.

“We want to create a place where children and people can move safely, build confidence, express themselves creatively and experience the sense of belonging that dance brings," vice president Julie Hutchison said.

“We will continue to pursue funding opportunities and partnerships that help us build for the future, ensuring dance remains accessible, inclusive and thriving within our region for many years to come.

"This floor is part of a much bigger vision."

For more than a decade, Parkes School of Dance has combined physical activity with creativity, connection and belonging, providing a place where everybody can move, learn and grow.

As the organisation looks ahead to its next chapter, the committee remains committed to investing in facilities and opportunities that support dance, strengthening the wellbeing and vibrancy of the wider community.