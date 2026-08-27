The Parkes Library and Cultural Centre is excited to announce new opening hours and programming at the Marramarra Makerspace, designed to provide greater opportunities for community members to learn, create, and connect.

A Makerspace is a collaborative environment that encourages self-directed learning, creativity, and innovation.

It is a place where people of all ages can explore new technologies, work alongside others, develop practical skills, and bring their ideas to life.

Beginning 1 September, the Marramarra Makerspace will offer a combination of Open Maker Sessions and Maker Workshops, catering to a range of experience levels, interests and age groups.

The open sessions will continue to be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and remain a casual, self-led experience.

These sessions are the perfect opportunity for community members to connect with other makers, share ideas, collaborate on projects, and learn from their peers in a supportive and creative environment.

Library members can access a wide range of technologies and equipment during these sessions, including 3D printers, laser cutters, Cricut machine, embroidery and sewing machines, and an overlocker.

While library staff are available to provide guidance and support throughout the learning process, Open Maker Sessions are designed to empower participants to develop their own skills and complete projects independently.

"Our Open Maker Sessions are all about learning by doing. Staff are here to support and encourage participants on their learning journey, but we won't do the project for you," Parkes Shire Council’s creative learning coordinator Sharon Degeling said.

"The aim is to build confidence, creativity, and capability through hands-on experience."

From Thursday 4 September, the Makerspace will introduce a new program of Maker Workshops.

Unlike the open sessions, these structured workshops will focus on specific technologies, techniques, or creative projects.

Workshops will be age-specific, with bookings essential to ensure participants receive targeted instruction and support.

The new workshop format will allow participants to explore equipment and skills in greater depth while providing a clear pathway for learning new technologies and creative processes.

Parkes Library is also pleased to announce the introduction of new after-hours sessions beginning in October.

Adult Maker Workshops will run on the first Thursday of each month from 5.30pm to 7pm, providing an after-hours opportunity for community members who are unable to attend during regular library opening times.

"Many people have told us they would love to use the Makerspace but find it difficult to attend during the day," Ms Degeling said. "Our new evening workshops provide a fantastic opportunity for those working during library hours to explore the Makerspace, learn new skills, and connect with other creative people in the community."

Bookings will be essential for all Thursday Maker Workshops, with participants able to view upcoming sessions and secure their place via the events calendar on the Parkes Shire Council website.

To learn more about the Makerspace, visit https://www.parkes.nsw.gov.au/Services/Libraries-Arts-Culture/Marramarra-Makerspace.