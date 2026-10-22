Musical and dramatic society takes a bow to 75 Years

It was a celebration for the ages. Photos, videos and covers of past programs adorned the walls, background and stage of the Little Theatre. Familiar faces returned to the stage, some reprising roles from many years ago, where the love of theatre all began and joining the next generation of performers. Guests, visitors and members were transported back in time, while at the same time given a glimpse into a very promising future. This was opening night of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's ICONIC on Saturday, celebrating its 75th anniversary since reforming after World War II. Before the audience took their seats, Parkes mayor and life member Neil Westcott, current president and life member Lyn Townsend and Orange MP Phil Donato unveiled a plaque marking the 75th anniversary of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society. Unveiling the plaque. Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's last surviving founding member 92-year-old Warwick Tom cut the cake. Before the audience took their seats, Parkes mayor Neil Westcott - who's also a life member of the Society, current president and life member Lyn Townsend and Orange MP Phil Donato unveiled a plaque marking the occasion. All surviving life members - except for one, Hilary Wright who was absent - Russell Tanswell, Brian Townsend, Bill Jayet, Warwick Tom, Neil Wescott, Lyn Townsend, Greig Ball, Andrew Hunt and Gail Smith cut the stunning ICONIC cake. These same life members were honoured on stage during intermission, one 92 years old, a founding member of the reformed executive at 16 years old in 1951 Warwick Tom. It was a very special moment that brought memories flooding back and a few tears. It was an extremely special occasion for the only surviving founding member of the reformed Society from 1951, 92-year-old Warwick Tom and his wife Mary. Life members were honoured on stage during intermission. 92-year-old Warwick Tom is a founding member of the reformed executive at 16 years old in 1951. The concert consists of 32 songs from 32 different musicals, half which have lit up the stage over the decades and half that are on the Society's bucket list, reflecting the exciting road ahead. More than 60 performers ranging in ages from eight to 79, making for about 75 cast and crew members combined, are involved in the show. Lyn shared these words within the 75th anniversary commemorative program that's available for purchase at the theatre. "As we celebrate 75 official years of the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, it is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on where we have come from, to celebrate where we are today, and to recognise the many people who have been part of that journey," Lyn said. "Our Society was built by people with a love of theatre and a belief in what could be achieved when a community came together. They gave their time, their talents and their energy to create something that would endure for generations. "We owe so much to those early members, and to every person who followed and helped shape the Society into what it is today. "It would be remiss of me not to recognise Warwick Tom, who, at the tender age of 16, became a member of the inaugural executive formed in 1951. "Warwick is the only surviving member of that executive and has remained a steadfast supporter of our Society and a wonderful mentor to me, and to so many other members, over the years." Jim Parfitt, Lily McLeod, Pamela Parfitt, Teddy and Alfie Leonard, Jenny McLeod, Erin Freeman, and Chris and Brian on opening night of the ICONIC concert. Family, friends and colleagues turned out to support performers on Saturday night. Here we have the Life Pharmacy team Annabelle Coady, performer Viv Higgins, Tammie Simpson and Rochelle Frame. Lyn said the Society has changed and evolved in so many ways. "Our productions have grown in scale and ambition, our technical capabilities have advanced enormously, and the opportunities we can now offer performers, musicians, creatives and crew would have been impossible to imagine 75 years ago," she said. "Yet for all that has changed, the heart of our Society remains much the same - people coming together through a shared love of theatre." Mum Katrina Dwyer and grandmother Kerry Dwyer came to watch Piper Newham perform in ICONIC. Christine Byrne and sister Bev Hadfield, formerly of Parkes now of Toowoomba, couldn't wait to see ICONIC. Bev was down visiting family and has been to her fair share of M&D shows over the years. The ICONIC concert ended very fittingly with performers wearing t-shirts belonging to previous shows they had been part of, showcasing and celebrating just how many amazing productions have been brought to the stage of the Little Theatre. There's still one more weekend left to see ICONIC with shows on Friday night, two on Saturday and one on Sunday afternoon. Get your tickets at https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office. Joshua King, Jack Maddock and Madi Bland were spotted on opening night of ICONIC. And held alongside opening weekend was the opening of the Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery on Friday night that saw about 60 people attend, many of them Parkes M&D members past and present and their families. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life across generations. On opening night guests were treated to Society members performing songs from famous musicals, with Steve Lindsay on the piano. The exhibition runs until Saturday 14 November and is free. Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members treated guests at Friday night's opening of the Taking a Bow exhibition to songs from famous musicals. Ben and Tracey Herden of Forbes caught up with Glen and Archie Westcott on opening night. Proud aunt and uncle Kevin and Therese Welsh attended opening night of ICONIC to watch niece Cath Welsh from Eugowra and great niece Clara Welsh. Except for dad Chris, the rest of the Higgins family were part of ICONIC - Archie, Viv, Giselle and Chester.