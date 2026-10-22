Social media
Home page>News>Arts and Entertainment>Musical and dramatic soc...
Arts and Entertainment

Musical and dramatic society takes a bow to 75 Years

<p>Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society\\u2019s surviving life members had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake before the audience took their seats on Saturday night - from left, Russell Tanswell, Brian Townsend, Bill Jayet, Warwick Tom with his wife (left) Mary, Neil Wescott, Lyn Townsend, Greig Ball, Andrew Hunt and Gail Smith. Absent, Hilary Wright. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society\\u2019s surviving life members had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake before the audience took their seats on Saturday night - from left, Russell Tanswell, Brian Townsend, Bill Jayet, Warwick Tom with his wife (left) Mary, Neil Wescott, Lyn Townsend, Greig Ball, Andrew Hunt and Gail Smith. Absent, Hilary Wright. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society’s surviving life members had the honour of cutting the anniversary cake before the audience took their seats on Saturday night - from left, Russell Tanswell, Brian Townsend, Bill Jayet, Warwick Tom with his wife (left) Mary, Neil Wescott, Lyn Townsend, Greig Ball, Andrew Hunt and Gail Smith. Absent, Hilary Wright. PHOTOS: Christine Little

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society officially celebrated its 75th anniversary over the weekend with not one but two opening nights
Christine Little
October 22, 2026 • 01:36
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 01:36

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES