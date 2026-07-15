Parkes Shire Concert Band and the Parkes Public School Band have walked away from this year's Forbes Eisteddfod with a first place each.

The Forbes Eisteddfod is held in two parts with music, speech and drama taking to the Forbes Town Hall stage first over two weeks in June, followed by the dance sections at Red Bend Catholic College that began on 7 July and wrapped up yesterday.

Parkes Shire Concert Band collected first place in the Open Band Group on 21 June.

They performed two pieces - Edelweiß, a lyrical ensemble piece and the song Rolling in the Deep - that received high praise from the event's adjudicator.

The band's adjudication report described the parts of Edelweiß as well balanced and even.

"Woodwind started strongly and solo entries were clear and strong, with care not to cover these in supporting parts," the report read.

"Guitar was clear and drums handled carefully. A very tight performance!"

Rolling in the Deep had a great blend of solo, and brass was supported with a warm balanced tone, the adjudicator said.

"The piece developed well and dynamics were demonstrated clearly. The performance matched the style of this piece well," the report read.

"An excellent performance."

Parkes Public School Band won the Primary Instrumental Ensemble section at the Forbes Eisteddfod.

Concert band members were thrilled to hear the Parkes Public School Band earn first place in the Primary Instrumental Ensemble section two days later on 23 June.

The school band is led by teacher and music director Vicki Warwick who is a member of the Parkes Shire Concert Band as a clarinettist.

With the support and guidance of volunteers Ellen Tom and Duncan Clement from the shire band, the school band practices every Tuesday during school term.

"It's been great days of music, friendships and sustaining community music," Ellen said of the eisteddfod.

"[Parkes Public School Band's win] is a fantastic, well-earned result for every Tuesday lunch times spent at band practice.

"[They are] our next generation of musicians."

Two other schools in Parkes performed well at the eisteddfod too.

Both the Parkes East Primary School Choir and Year 3 Parkes Christian School students were highly commended in the Primary School Choir Group section on 23 June.

The next day the Parkes East Marimba Group were presented second place in the Primary Tuned Instruments Group section.

It's been a big few months for the Parkes Shire Concert Band and it's about to get a whole lot busier.

"Playing community music leads to plenty of opportunities to play with others," Ellen said.

"Recently a few band members played in the fantastic Sister Act musical with the Parkes M&D."

Next band members will be involved in are the Combined Riverina Bands Regional workshops and concerts.

The Griffith District Band will host the Kapooka Army Band workshop and concert on 22 August, West Wyalong Band will host conductors from the Riverina Conservatorium in a workshop on 12 September, and the Leeton Outback Band Spectacular will take place on 7-8 November.

"On the home front we have our regular Homegrown markets on 12 September, and a new community event, Connect the Dots on 26 September with other music acts to make a wonderful, musical community connection happening," Ellen said.

"This Sunday at EJ's (Muso's Club) our legend band muso Doug Richards and others will play a few numbers.

"So if you used to play an instrument or wish to learn, there are many opportunities to be involved with others and play live music.

"Whether it be brass, strings, percussion, woodwind - or anyone who's ever wanted to learn sax - we can teach and hire out instruments.

"Come along to our rehearsals and join in, every Tuesday during school term above the Parkes Pool complex from 7pm-9pm.

"We want to keep community music playing."