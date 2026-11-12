Last days of Iconic 75 Exhibition

If you haven't yet taken a look at the Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition in the Coventry Room Gallery, this is your last chance. The exhibition has complemented the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's 75th anniversary celebrations, which included staging six concerts across two weekends, beautifully. It was opened on 16 October, the night before the opening of the ICONIC concerts and anniversary formalities, and saw about 60 people attend, many of them Parkes M&D members past and present and their families. Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society life member Bill Jayet is perhaps most famous for his role as Fagin in Oliver, first performing the antagonist in 1984 and reprising the role 25 years later and winning a CAT award for Best Actor in a Musical. Bill's Fagin costume is on display in the exhibition. Showcasing an extraordinary collection of costumes, photographs, set pieces, memorabilia and treasured memories, the exhibition highlights the productions, performers and volunteers who have brought the magic of theatre to life in Parkes across generations. On opening night guests were treated to Society members performing songs from famous musicals, with Steve Lindsay on the piano. Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members treated guests at Friday night's opening of the Taking a Bow exhibition to songs from famous musicals. The exhibition finishes on Saturday 14 November. Here are some more moments captured during the exhibition's opening night. Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members Aaron Kingham, Matt Mann and Lisa Ramsay attended the opening of the Iconic 75 Exhibition. Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society life members Neil Westcott and Brian Townsend with Steve McGrath and Sonia Davies at the exhibition opening. Carolyn Butler and Kay Lindsay enjoyed catching-up at the exhibition opening in the Coventry Room. On opening night guests were treated to Society members performing songs from famous musicals, with Steve Lindsay on the piano and Hannah Farrant-Jayet singing. Kimberley Ryan, Bill Jayet and Steve Lindsay on the piano entertaining guests as the night went on.