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H2O make a splash at Mundi's Got Talent

<p>Oscar Hendry, Harry Rowbotham and Harry Smede from Parkes, known as H2O, claimed first place in Mundi\\'s Got Talent at the iconic Mundi Mundi Bash.</p>\\n
<p>Oscar Hendry, Harry Rowbotham and Harry Smede from Parkes, known as H2O, claimed first place in Mundi\\'s Got Talent at the iconic Mundi Mundi Bash.</p>\\n

Oscar Hendry, Harry Rowbotham and Harry Smede from Parkes, known as H2O, claimed first place in Mundi's Got Talent at the iconic Mundi Mundi Bash.

September 9, 2026 • 02:00

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