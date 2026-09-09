H2O make a splash at Mundi's Got Talent

Despite the wet and muddy conditions at this year's Mundi Mundi Bash north of Broken Hill, local trio H2O (two Harrys and one Oscar) rose above the rain to take out first place in Mundi's Got Talent. The Mundi Mundi Bash is one of Australia's most iconic music festivals, this year held from 20-22 August. Mundi's Got Talent, which took place the day before the festival, is an opportunity for festival goers to perform on the plaza stage. Performing in front of hundreds of spectators and up against a strong field of talented acts from across Australia, Harry Rowbotham, Harry Smede and Oscar Hendry delivered an energetic mash-up of Locked Out of Heaven, Billie Jean, Superstition and Play That Funky Music. Their musicianship, confidence and stage presence had the crowd on their feet and ultimately secured them the competition win. At least 50 people from Parkes attended the Mundi Mundi Bash and cheered on the trio in the talent quest. The trio said the victory was made even sweeter with plenty of support from home, with many Parkes locals attending the Bash and enthusiastically cheering on the trio throughout the competition. "We were so pumped when the MC introduced us and asked if anyone in the crowd was from Parkes also - and the crowd roared," they said. "There would have been at least 50 people from Parkes there cheering us on and we are so thankful for their support, it really spurred us on." As part of their prize, H2O received a VIP side-stage experience with crowd favourites Furnace and the Fundamentals. As part of their prize, Oscar and the two Harrys received a VIP side-stage experience with crowd favourites Furnace and the Fundamentals. The boys were invited to join the band on stage during their high-energy performance, taking part in frisbee games, joining the conga line and posing for photos with the band at the end of the show. "We've been lucky to see Furnace and the Fundamentals perform a few times now, they are really talented musicians and have so much energy which really gets the crowd going," H2O said. "To be up on the VIP stage watching them, and then join them on stage at the end of their set in front of thousands of Bash goers was really incredible." The Mundi Mundi Bash attracts up to 15,000 music lovers to the iconic outback setting near Broken Hill each year, making H2O's achievement all the more impressive. Their success reflects not only their talent and dedication, but also the strength of young musical talent emerging from the Parkes region. This year's Mundi Mundi Bash was a little wet and muddy. "We're not sure what's next for H2O, we got together just three weeks before the Bash to create our performance and practiced after school," they said. "It was heaps of fun, so hopefully between our other commitments we can get together to jam some more and work on some more songs." It was an incredible experience for the boys and a well-deserved reward for all the hard work they have put into developing their musical skills. Their families, friends and supporters could not be prouder of what they achieved on one of Australia's most unique music festival stages.